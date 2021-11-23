Laos Confirms 1,323 New Cases of Covid-19 and Four New Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,323 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,007 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,323 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,318 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 72-year-old woman in Kao Yord Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from hypertension, kidney disease, and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 25-year-old man in Papoua Village, Namtha District, Luang Namtha Province, passed away yesterday evening at the hospital. He had suffered from Anemia, Thalassemia and had had surgery ten years ago. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 70-year-old man in Huayhong Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Setthathirath Hospital. He suffered from hypertension and gout. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 76-year-old man in Khokxay Village, Hatsayfong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away this morning. He suffered from asthma. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 592 cases across 197 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 145 cases in 41 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 77 cases across 21 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 19 cases across ten villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 42 cases across 25 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 89 cases across 32 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 75 cases across 23 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 119 cases across 42 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded two cases across two villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 199 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 61 cases, Pak Ou District saw two cases, Chomphet District saw 97 cases, Phonxay District saw six cases, Viengkham District saw ten cases, Phonthong District saw six cases, Pak Saeng District saw three cases, and Ngoy District saw only one case.

Nan District saw five cases while Xiengngeun District saw only one case.

In Bolikhamxay District saw 116 cases today across 41 villages in six districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 39 cases today across 12 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 39 cases across 18 villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 108 cases today across 35 villages in eight districts.

Champasack Province saw 50 cases today across 28 villages in six districts.

Khammouane Province saw six cases, with five in Thakhek and one in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,239 active cases of Covid-19, with 137 confirmed deaths, and 64,482 total cases.

Meanwhile, 795 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

