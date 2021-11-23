Share the Joy With Awfully Chocolate’s Latest Corporate Gift Collection This Christmas

Celebrate Christmas with homegrown Singaporean brand Awfully Chocolate. Curate a thoughtful gift with Christmas gift hampers, gifts and Christmas cakes to show heartfelt appreciation to your business partners, staff and colleagues. Get your gifts delivered right to your recipients’ doorsteps with Awfully Chocolate’s Island wide delivery services.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2021 – It’s that time of year again! Organisations in Singapore looking for a special way to celebrate Christmas can now look forward to Singapore’s Favourite Chocolate bakery and gift shop Awfully Chocolate’s latest customised corporate gift selection. Choose from Awfully Chocolate’s exclusive collection of chocolate gifts and favourites to convey appreciation in the best way possible.

Spread the Love with Thoughtful Corporate Gifting

With ongoing COVID-19 Safe Management Measures at workplaces in Singapore, businesses can still reach out safely and send thoughtful gifts to partners, staff, and friends this festive season with Awfully Chocolate. With their widest Christmas collection to date, simply choose from hampers, gift sets, chocolates, artisanal cakes and more at your fingertips, 24/7!

This is made possible with Awfully Chocolate’s online delivery service, bringing the brand’s famous chocolate gifts, cakes and desserts closer to everyone through an easy and convenient e-commerce platform.

If you or your company are based overseas, you can also pick the best corporate gifts with Awfully Chocolate and place international orders for local delivery to all Singapore addresses.

Leave a Lasting Impression with Premium Quality Chocolate Gifts

With the latest and largest selection of X’mas corporate gifts made in Singapore including luxurious hampers and gift sets, chocolate cookies, new chocolate bar collections and artisanal cakes to choose from, there is something for everyone at Awfully Chocolate.

Presenting our newest seasonal Christmas Chocolate Bars in flavours like Smoked Salt, Mint & Cacao Nibs and Buttered Waffle, these come specially packed in vintage Christmas designs. Awfully Chocolate customers may also choose from entirely new collections like the Chocolate & Coffee Collection comprising Espresso, Java Chip and Matcha Latte, and the Single Original Chocolate Bars collection that is guaranteed to delight with its beans from the best cocoa-growing plantations in the world, from Venezuela to Tanzania.

No Christmas gifting is complete without cake, and for those looking for the classics, The Original All Chocolate Log Cake is a Singapore classic 23 years and counting. The ultimate chocolate gifting cake is just a click away with this seasonal special. Inspired by the well-loved All Chocolate Cake that started it all, this divine chocolate delight makes the perfect start to all the Christmas festivities. With luscious tiers of dark chocolate fudge and soft cake, you will be sure to impress all your recipients!

Awfully Chocolate’s Chocolate Cookies, Christmas Chocolate bars and new collections are thoughtfully put together in hampers and gift sets, and are convenient to order online to celebrate this season of giving. We also have a wide range of Christmas Cakes created just for the festive season, including Singapore’s famous log cake, our Original All Chocolate Log cake. Daily island wide delivery in Singapore is free for orders of $120 and above. For corporate orders and customisation requests, do get in touch with us at sales@awfullychocolate.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

About Awfully Chocolate

Awfully Chocolate was first started in 1998, with the mission to create simple yet delicious every day chocolate delights that everyone can enjoy. Since then, Awfully Chocolate has blossomed into a household name with its shops, cafes, restaurants, and an e-commerce platform that delivers its signature chocolate desserts in Singapore and overseas. Awfully Chocolate’s products are made daily to ensure customers only enjoy made in Singapore premium quality chocolate goods. Find out more at https://www.awfullychocolate.com/

#AwfullyChocolate