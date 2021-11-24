Give Gift Boutique’s Christmas Gift Hampers is Now Ready for Pre-order

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2021 – As Christmas is coming, Hong Kong Give Gift Boutique launches over a hundred Christmas hampers, cooperating with young Italian designer Giovanna S. to create stylish hampers with Italian architectural concepts that surpasses tradition.

Christmas Style Gives Hampers Multiple Functions

For festive atmosphere, GGB design team put Christmas dolls in hampers with decorated Christmas ribbon and lighting decor, which is perfect to decorate your house and office and will surely bring warmth and joy in the coldest days.

France Bordeaux Wine Christmas Hamper v13

France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine Van Gogh Sweets/ French truffle chocolate TWG Tea Gift Box / Tea Forte Tea Box Godiva Chocolate / Chocolate France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Jam/ Mrs Bridges Apricot & Peach Preserve Jam Marks & Spencer, festive cakes / Premium import biscuit UK, Taylors of harrogate Coffee Bags / Dr. Sutton coffee England, M5 Brownie Brittle / Import Pastry Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 red color small tall basket with handle (Color may vary)

Price: $590 HKD

Spanish Sparkling Wine Christmas Gift Set S24

Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g/ Godiva chocolate Agnes B chocolate beans gift box / imported premium Chocolate Italy Veggetti / England, Premium import biscuit Hamlet, Belgium, gold box chocolates /European premium chocolate Japan, Mary Chocolates / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate Kobe Fugetsudo X’mas / Premium import biscuit Belgium Butters Waffle Crisps / Import Waffle Biscotti French Truffles Chocolate / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Premium wooden decorated X’mas tree with gold gift tray (Height 45cm)

Price: $920 HKD

Christmas Snacks Hamper v15

Germany, Van Nahmen Organic Juice/ Japanese apple juice Agnes B / European premium Pastry HK Peninsula Hotel Christmas Gift Set (Style might varies) /Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, gift set TWG Tea Gift Box / Tea Forte Tea Box Belgium Ducd’O liquer chocolate /European premium chocolate Royce, Japan, Marshmallow Chocolate / gift set Spanish, Finca La Rosala, GOURMET TRUFFLE MARCONA ALMOND / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan Marks & Spencer healthy cereal bars / Premium european import biscuit Marks & Spencer, cheese stick / England, Premium import biscuit UK, Miller’s Harvest crackers/ premium import biscuit France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Jam/ Mrs Bridges Apricot & Peach Preserve Jam Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Specialized picnic style gift Basket (style may vary)

Price: $1135 HKD

Red Wine Christmas Gift Set S28

California Red, U.S.A, Carlo Rossi smooth red wine (or equivalent) Gavottes, France, Brittany Crepes Chocolate / Truffettes de France, France, Organic Truffles Dark Chocolate Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate European Premium import biscuit or breadstick Victor & Hugo Chocolate Cereal Balls / Premium import biscuit Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Christmas hemisphere design basket

Price: $415 HKD

Over a hundred Business Christmas Hampers

At the end of the year, companies offer their business partners, VIP customers and hard-working employees Christmas gifts. GGB launched over a hundred Christmas hampers in classical business style with prices start at $370HKD, matching wine, fruits and chocolate with delicacies from all over the world, such as Spanish ham, caviar, black truffle sauce and so on. Different packaging styles meet various needs. Picnic style baskets are simple and functional and leather hampers show elegance and are able to stand the tests of time. Professional delivery service ensures the gift will arrive safely on time.

Spanish Sparkling Wine Christmas Hamper v6

Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set Godiva Assorted Chocolates gift box(Style might evolve) / European premium chocolate gift box David Off, Switzerland , Fine Aroma Café / Premium instant coffee Michelin Star Reign – Picasso licensed designer giftbox/European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box Portlock, U.S.A., Smoked Salmon Pate 99g / Olasagasti tuna trunk in olive oil TEA FORTE / England, M5 Tea Adventure UK, ASHERS Whisky cake / European import Pastry Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Premium wooden decorated X’mas tree Brown color man-made leather hamper (the style may vary)

Price: $1165 HKD

Agnes B Christmas Hamper M31

Spain, Giro Ribot sparkling wine Agnes B / European premium large gift box set Agnes b Premium instant coffee / Illy Coffee, Italy, Art Collection Coffee Agnes B / European premium Pastry Agnes B / Deluxe European premium chocolate gift box Agnes b / Michelin Star Reign – Picasso designed cookies gift box Godiva , Belgium, Assorted Chocolates gift box / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g/ Godiva chocolate HK Peninsula Hotel Scone Set / gift box HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Original & Almond Dragon Beard Candies / HK Peninsula Hotel Gift Box David Off / Lady M Blend Coffee Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Extra large man-made leather hamper

Price: $2150 HKD

France Bordeaux AOC Wine Christmas Hamper L11

France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine Jenny Bakery Cookies HK / Days Gone By – Handmade of Chocolate Discs Cookies Kobe Fugetsudo Masterpiece of Sweets Wakashi / Days Gone By Candy large gift box Godiva Chocolate Pretzels / chocolate bar Fiesta España/Jamon Matanza , Spanish Cured Ham Gift Package French Truffles Chocolate / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate Portlock, U.S.A., Smoked Salmon Pate 99g / Olasagasti tuna trunk in olive oil Premium import biscuit Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Man-made Leather Hamper with Handle (dark brown)

Price: $680 HKD

Moet & Chandon Christmas Hamper H32

Moet & Chandon, France, Brut Imperial Champagne Full Bottle 750ml/ Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set Peninsula Hotel Hong Kong, Assorted Cookies / gift box Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Original & Almond Dragon Beard Candies / HK Peninsula Hotel Gift Box HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set Peninsula Hotel / Lady M Blend Coffee Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Chocolate Covered Caramelised Macadamia / cookies Xmas Doll x 1 Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1 Brown color man-made leather hamper (the style may vary)

Price: $1895 HKD

Inspiria Christmas Gift Hampers in Italian Architectural Style

GGB collaborated with with Giovanna S., a young and talented designer from Italy, to create stylish hampers with European style pattern and streamlined structural design and each hamper has “ARTICOLO Items Space” and “TEMATICA Theming Space”, which makes it a work of art showing personal tastes. Additionally, the decor space carries DC electricity and can bespoke any Light / Motor / Sound / Detect / Screen electric elements that makes the gift unique and playable.

Inspiria Italian Design Hampers 1111A1

Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set Godiva Xmas Selection Chocolates Gift Box (Style might evolve) Godiva Masterpieces Chocolate Cookies/Godiva Chocolate Marks & Spencer OAT breakfast biscuits (the flavour may vary.) / England, Premium import biscuit Lane Crawford – Fortnum & Mason, England, breakfast blend tea / England, Harrods Tea Adventure Spain, El Brezal Natural Honey / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.) Inspiria (color can vary)

Price: $1020 HKD

Inspiria Italian Design Hampers 1112A2

France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine Cafe de lucca cream wafers / Premium import biscuit Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate UK Convivial Yorkshire / Premium import biscuit Cavendish & Harvey, Germany, Premium Candy in Metalic Case 175g / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Sweets Premium import biscuit Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.) Inspiria (color can vary)

Price: $585 HKD

Christmas Gift Hamper XC02

Japan Aomori, 100% Apple Juice /Germany, Van Nahmen Organic Juice HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set Godiva Milk Chocolate Truffle Biscuits / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box Michelin Star Reign – Picasso licensed designer giftbox/European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box Marks & Spencer Cheese Twists / England, Premium import biscuit Illy Coffee, Italy, Art Collection Coffee /Premium instant coffee Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version) Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.) Inspiria (color can vary)

Price: $995 HKD

Order Now

GGB Christmas Hampers:

https://www.givegift.com.hk/%E8%81%96%E8%AA%95%E7%A6%AE%E7%89%A9Hamper

Bulk Order: https://www.givegift.com.hk/shop/s/how_to_bulk_order

About Give Gift Boutique

Established in 2008, Hong Kong Give Gift Boutique has been searching for high-quality gifts from around the world with rigorous attitudes for over a decade. GGB is popular and known for comprehensive, professional and excellent services, providing fresh flower bouquets, same day flower delivery, Christmas gifts, Christmas hampers, birthday gifts, new year gifts and so on.

#GiveGiftBoutique