Give Gift Boutique’s Christmas Gift Hampers is Now Ready for Pre-order

As Christmas is coming, Hong Kong Give Gift Boutique launches over a hundred Christmas hampers, cooperating with young Italian designer Giovanna S. to create stylish hampers with Italian architectural concepts that surpasses tradition.
Christmas Style Gives Hampers Multiple Functions
For festive atmosphere, GGB design team put Christmas dolls in hampers with decorated Christmas ribbon and lighting decor, which is perfect to decorate your house and office and will surely bring warmth and joy in the coldest days.
France Bordeaux Wine Christmas Hamper v13
- France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
- Van Gogh Sweets/ French truffle chocolate
- TWG Tea Gift Box / Tea Forte Tea Box
- Godiva Chocolate / Chocolate
- France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Jam/ Mrs Bridges Apricot & Peach Preserve Jam
- Marks & Spencer, festive cakes / Premium import biscuit
- UK, Taylors of harrogate Coffee Bags / Dr. Sutton coffee
- England, M5 Brownie Brittle / Import Pastry
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- red color small tall basket with handle (Color may vary)
Price: $590 HKD
Spanish Sparkling Wine Christmas Gift Set S24
- Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA
- Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g/ Godiva chocolate
- Agnes B chocolate beans gift box / imported premium Chocolate
- Italy Veggetti / England, Premium import biscuit
- Hamlet, Belgium, gold box chocolates /European premium chocolate
- Japan, Mary Chocolates / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
- Kobe Fugetsudo X’mas / Premium import biscuit
- Belgium Butters Waffle Crisps / Import Waffle Biscotti
- French Truffles Chocolate / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Premium wooden decorated X’mas tree with gold gift tray (Height 45cm)
Price: $920 HKD
- Germany, Van Nahmen Organic Juice/ Japanese apple juice
- Agnes B / European premium Pastry
- HK Peninsula Hotel Christmas Gift Set (Style might varies) /Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, gift set
- TWG Tea Gift Box / Tea Forte Tea Box
- Belgium Ducd’O liquer chocolate /European premium chocolate
- Royce, Japan, Marshmallow Chocolate / gift set
- Spanish, Finca La Rosala, GOURMET TRUFFLE MARCONA ALMOND / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan
- Marks & Spencer healthy cereal bars / Premium european import biscuit
- Marks & Spencer, cheese stick / England, Premium import biscuit
- UK, Miller’s Harvest crackers/ premium import biscuit
- France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Jam/ Mrs Bridges Apricot & Peach Preserve Jam
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Specialized picnic style gift Basket (style may vary)
Price: $1135 HKD
Red Wine Christmas Gift Set S28
- California Red, U.S.A, Carlo Rossi smooth red wine (or equivalent)
- Gavottes, France, Brittany Crepes Chocolate / Truffettes de France, France, Organic Truffles Dark Chocolate
- Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
- European Premium import biscuit or breadstick
- Victor & Hugo Chocolate Cereal Balls / Premium import biscuit
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Christmas hemisphere design basket
Price: $415 HKD
Over a hundred Business Christmas Hampers
At the end of the year, companies offer their business partners, VIP customers and hard-working employees Christmas gifts. GGB launched over a hundred Christmas hampers in classical business style with prices start at $370HKD, matching wine, fruits and chocolate with delicacies from all over the world, such as Spanish ham, caviar, black truffle sauce and so on. Different packaging styles meet various needs. Picnic style baskets are simple and functional and leather hampers show elegance and are able to stand the tests of time. Professional delivery service ensures the gift will arrive safely on time.
Spanish Sparkling Wine Christmas Hamper v6
- Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set
- Godiva Assorted Chocolates gift box(Style might evolve) / European premium chocolate gift box
- David Off, Switzerland , Fine Aroma Café / Premium instant coffee
- Michelin Star Reign – Picasso licensed designer giftbox/European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box
- Portlock, U.S.A., Smoked Salmon Pate 99g / Olasagasti tuna trunk in olive oil
- TEA FORTE / England, M5 Tea Adventure
- UK, ASHERS Whisky cake / European import Pastry
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Premium wooden decorated X’mas tree
- Brown color man-made leather hamper (the style may vary)
Price: $1165 HKD
- Spain, Giro Ribot sparkling wine
- Agnes B / European premium large gift box set
- Agnes b Premium instant coffee / Illy Coffee, Italy, Art Collection Coffee
- Agnes B / European premium Pastry
- Agnes B / Deluxe European premium chocolate gift box
- Agnes b / Michelin Star Reign – Picasso designed cookies gift box
- Godiva , Belgium, Assorted Chocolates gift box / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box
- Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g/ Godiva chocolate
- HK Peninsula Hotel Scone Set / gift box
- HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Original & Almond Dragon Beard Candies / HK Peninsula Hotel Gift Box
- David Off / Lady M Blend Coffee
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Extra large man-made leather hamper
Price: $2150 HKD
France Bordeaux AOC Wine Christmas Hamper L11
- France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
- Jenny Bakery Cookies HK / Days Gone By – Handmade of Chocolate Discs Cookies
- Kobe Fugetsudo Masterpiece of Sweets Wakashi / Days Gone By Candy large gift box
- Godiva Chocolate Pretzels / chocolate bar
- Fiesta España/Jamon Matanza , Spanish Cured Ham Gift Package
- French Truffles Chocolate / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
- Portlock, U.S.A., Smoked Salmon Pate 99g / Olasagasti tuna trunk in olive oil
- Premium import biscuit
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Man-made Leather Hamper with Handle (dark brown)
Price: $680 HKD
Moet & Chandon Christmas Hamper H32
- Moet & Chandon, France, Brut Imperial Champagne Full Bottle 750ml/ Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set
- Peninsula Hotel Hong Kong, Assorted Cookies / gift box
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Original & Almond Dragon Beard Candies / HK Peninsula Hotel Gift Box
- HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set
- Peninsula Hotel / Lady M Blend Coffee
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, Chocolate Covered Caramelised Macadamia / cookies
- Xmas Doll x 1
- Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1
- Brown color man-made leather hamper (the style may vary)
Price: $1895 HKD
Inspiria Christmas Gift Hampers in Italian Architectural Style
GGB collaborated with with Giovanna S., a young and talented designer from Italy, to create stylish hampers with European style pattern and streamlined structural design and each hamper has “ARTICOLO Items Space” and “TEMATICA Theming Space”, which makes it a work of art showing personal tastes. Additionally, the decor space carries DC electricity and can bespoke any Light / Motor / Sound / Detect / Screen electric elements that makes the gift unique and playable.
Inspiria Italian Design Hampers 1111A1
- Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA
- Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong chocolate gift box / Godiva chocolate gift box set
- Godiva Xmas Selection Chocolates Gift Box (Style might evolve)
- Godiva Masterpieces Chocolate Cookies/Godiva Chocolate
- Marks & Spencer OAT breakfast biscuits (the flavour may vary.) / England, Premium import biscuit
- Lane Crawford – Fortnum & Mason, England, breakfast blend tea / England, Harrods Tea Adventure
- Spain, El Brezal Natural Honey / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey
- Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.)
- Inspiria (color can vary)
Price: $1020 HKD
Inspiria Italian Design Hampers 1112A2
- France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine
- Cafe de lucca cream wafers / Premium import biscuit
- Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate
- UK Convivial Yorkshire / Premium import biscuit
- Cavendish & Harvey, Germany, Premium Candy in Metalic Case 175g / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Sweets
- Premium import biscuit
- Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.)
- Inspiria (color can vary)
Price: $585 HKD
- Japan Aomori, 100% Apple Juice /Germany, Van Nahmen Organic Juice
- HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set
- Godiva Milk Chocolate Truffle Biscuits / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box
- Michelin Star Reign – Picasso licensed designer giftbox/European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box
- Marks & Spencer Cheese Twists / England, Premium import biscuit
- Illy Coffee, Italy, Art Collection Coffee /Premium instant coffee
- Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version)
- Xmas Surprise me lighting Decor (the style may vary.)
- Inspiria (color can vary)
Price: $995 HKD
Order Now
GGB Christmas Hampers:
https://www.givegift.com.hk/%E8%81%96%E8%AA%95%E7%A6%AE%E7%89%A9Hamper
Bulk Order: https://www.givegift.com.hk/shop/s/how_to_bulk_order
About Give Gift Boutique
Established in 2008, Hong Kong Give Gift Boutique has been searching for high-quality gifts from around the world with rigorous attitudes for over a decade. GGB is popular and known for comprehensive, professional and excellent services, providing fresh flower bouquets, same day flower delivery, Christmas gifts, Christmas hampers, birthday gifts, new year gifts and so on.
