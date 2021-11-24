Laos Confirms 1,336 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,336 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, and five new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,489 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,336 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,330 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 32-year-old man in Sihom Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 70-year-old woman in Sokkham Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from kidney disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 23-year-old man in Thongpong Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 47-year-old man in Namhoum Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at Setthathirath Hospital. He suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 72-year-old man in Nakhoun Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at 103 Hospital. He suffered from hypertension, kidney disease, and diabetes. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 712 cases across 146 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 144 cases in 42 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 67 cases across 25 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 29 cases across 13 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 55 cases across 24 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 165 cases across 42 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 105 cases across 26 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 117 cases across 37 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 93 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 28 cases, Pak Saeng District saw six cases, Pak Ou District saw 16 cases, Viengkham District saw three cases, Xiengngern District saw two cases, Nan District saw two cases, and Phoukhoun District saw one case.

Chomphet District saw 31 cases while Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Phongsaly District saw 137 cases today across eight villages in five districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 44 cases today across 22 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 62 cases across 27 villages in eight districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 58 cases today across 35 villages in eight districts.

Champasack Province saw 65 cases today across 33 villages in seven districts.

Khammouane Province saw four cases across four villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,028 active cases of Covid-19, with 142 confirmed deaths, and 65,818 total cases.

Meanwhile, 903 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.