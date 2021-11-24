Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement 2021: A Family Themed Christmas Bazaar is coming to town Parent & Kids — Let’s “Shop Social & Learn Social”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2021 – “Shop Social” is the theme of this year’s Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM), organized by Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES). TECM has organized a wide range of online and offline promotional activities with various social enterprises. In addition to the newly enhanced TECM MALL and the annual Shopping Rewards Scheme, a Christmas Bazaar will be held in this coming December 2021! The bazaar will not only feature a wide range of festive gifts and products from local social enterprises, it also offers various performances and workshops for families to enjoy! Besides practicing ethical consumption at the bazaar, attendees can also receive a free goodies bag filled with love upon playing a simple game related to social enterprise where attendees will learn more about the story behind every social enterprise. Through this, we hope all attendees can experience an extra-ordinary Christmas by “Shop Social and Learn Social”.

Shop Social Christmas Bazaar

Date：11th – 12th of December, 2021

Time： 11am to 6pm

Venue：Flat B, 3/F, Shun Luen Factory Building, 86 To Kwa Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Experience an extraordinary Christmas Bazaar

FSES will host its first Christmas Market from December 11th to 12th for two consecutive days. There will be over 10 social enterprise booths covering a wide range of goods and services at the market. As such, Furry Green transforms leftovers from grocery stores into pet food, Wedo Global has collaborated with a group of ethnic minorities as sewing Ambassador in producing stylish mask and head sets, Hair Rejuvenation Clinic who hires hearing impaired and offers herbal hair treatment products, and Green Ladies & Green Little sells quality second-hand clothing. FSES strongly encourages consumers to shift one-tenth of their expenditures towards consumption at social enterprises as it is one of the ways to fulfil their social responsibility. This will make the Christmas season more meaningful! What’s a better place for families to celebrate Christmas, come join us at the Shop Social Christmas Bazaar!

TECM’s 10th ambassador, Ms Kelly Chen, assisted in setting up the market in person, and casted in a short film for the SE Christmas Market.

Family friendly Workshops with Social Enterprises – Sign Up Now for Early Bird Discount

Not only are the preparations for the Christmas Bazaar in full swing, there are also early bird discount for attendees joining the workshops! If you register for the workshops on TECM MALL (www.tecmmall.hk) on or before December 5th, 2021, you receive a full rebate on workshop fee to shop at the bazaar! Friends of all ages are welcomed to join! Limited quota applies so act now and visit www.tecmmall.hk to register for your favorable workshops and enjoy it with your loved ones!

Workshop Highlights

DOSHA woodcraft

Is waste wood of no value to you? Ever thought about turning recycled wood into art yourself? DOSHA woodcraft turns this fantasy a reality through this upcycling workshop. DOSHA woodcraft offers remanufactured products, and through consumers purchases, they are contributing to the environment and raising awareness towards environmental issues. The upcycling workshop allows participants to rehabilitate recycled wood into useful products, during which participants are also inspired to cherish natural resources more.

Ways Out Hong Kong

Want to look gorgeous at Christmas? The workshop organized by Ways Out Hong Kong is one that you should not miss, as they combine environment and fashion in one! Ways Out Hong Kong empowers young and disadvantaged women by converting household food waste into jewellery. The workshop will guide participants to understand how to turn peels and vegetable residues into sustainable fashion items!

Silver Yoga

Think yoga is exclusive for young people? Then Silver Yoga will defy everyone’s expectations. Silver Yoga is committed to designing yoga classes for the aged with the intention that they will manage their body health and achieve great health and longevity. As a result, the burden of an aging population on society and the next generation will be relieved! The parent-child yoga workshop will transform senior yoga into a family health exercise to promote harmony across generations. Children are more than welcome to bring their senior parents to participate.

Anew Toys

How can the children’s favourite toys be missing for children during Christmas? Anew Toys collects and refurbishes old toys so that children can experience the fun of sharing toys and regenerate the value of the old playthings. The workshop allows children to use recycled materials such as fruit nets, old crayons, waste paper, and wine corks to make new toys. Throughout the creation, children can experience the fun of unleashing their creativity, brilliant talent, and developing their problem-solving ability on their own.

Rinato Eco Floral Shop

Rinato Eco Floral Shop uses flowers to express communication, allowing the hearing impaired to connect with the society through floral art. The shop is also committed to promote the concept of environmental protection. The bonsai workshop allows children and parents to make their own by choosing seasonal decoration materials.

About FSES

Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) was set up by the Fullness Christian Social Enterprises (FCSE) as a non-profit organization in 2011. Its mission is to promote the social entrepreneurship development and city transformation in Hong Kong for societal betterment through a team of pracademic and knowledge volunteers.

About TECM

Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) is a social innovation platform organized by Fullness Social Enterprises Society connecting different sectors including the government, corporate, social enterprise and public together to strengthen the development of social entrepreneurship, as well as the promotion of ethical consumption in Hong Kong.

For more details, please visit www.tecm.hk or

Facebook : www.facebook.com/TitheEthicalConsumptionMovement/ or

Instagram : www.instagram.com/tecm.hk/

TECM MALL www.tecmmall.hk





#豐盛社企學會 #社會企業 #TECM #EthicalConsumption #良心消費 #十行一善 #兩不一多 #ConsumeToPayItForward #全城連線ShopSocial #TECMMALL #以消費傳遞愛 #BuytoDonate #社企聖誕市集