Laos Confirms 1,504 New Cases of Covid-19



Laos has recorded 1,504 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today and one death.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 9,654 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,504 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,499 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 90-year-old man in Thongkhankham Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. He suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 677 cases across 203 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 149 cases in 40 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 88 cases across 19 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 35 cases across 22 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 47 cases across 23 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 110 cases across 27 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 83 cases across 25 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 120 cases across 39 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded four cases across two villages.

– Sungthong District recorded 18 cases.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 149 cases of community spread were recorded, with 14 cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 77 cases, Chomphet District saw 43 cases, Pak Ou District saw two cases, Phonxay District saw three cases, and Phonthong District saw four cases.

In Phongsaly District saw 123 cases today across 15 villages in three districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 37 cases today across 18 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 48 cases across 27 villages in six districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 139 cases today across 34 villages in nine districts.

Champasack Province saw 105 cases today across 33 villages in seven districts.

Khammouane Province saw 32 cases across 14 villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,955 active cases of Covid-19, with 143 confirmed deaths, and 67,322 total cases.

Meanwhile, 688 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.