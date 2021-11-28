Laos Confirms 1,195 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five New Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,195 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five new deaths attributed to the virus, including a 27-year-old five months into pregnancy.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,123 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,195 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,192 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 68-year-old man in Huaysangao Village, Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday evening in hospital. He had suffered from laryngeal cancer and he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 81-year-old woman in Namhone Village, Meun District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday on Friday at her home. She suffered from stomach ulcers, gout, and hypertension. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 30-year-old man in Nalao Village, Kaysone Phomvihane City, Savannakhet Province, passed away yesterday afternoon at 9km field hospital. He suffered from gout and kidney disease. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old woman in Phonkeo Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at her home. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 27-year-old woman in Nongvieng Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath hospital. She was 5 months pregnant and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital 528 cases across 189 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 91 cases in 37 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 58 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 32 cases across 20 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 29 cases across 20 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 93 cases across 36 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 58 cases across 20 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 145 cases across 36 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

17 more cases are now under investigation.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 121 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Xieng Ngern and 33 cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 56 cases, Phonxay District saw three cases, Pak Ou District saw four cases, Nan District saw five cases, and Chomphet District saw 19 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 93 cases today in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 67 cases across 36 villages in ten districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 82 cases today across 40 villages in seven districts.

Champasack Province saw 45 cases today across 31 villages in nine districts.

Khammouane Province saw 32 cases today.

Laos now has 11,513 active cases of Covid-19, with 159 confirmed deaths, and 71,518 total cases.

Meanwhile, 761 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

