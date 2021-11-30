dorra Continues to Stand Out with Award-Winning Slimming Treatments in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – As the Tummy, Hip and Thigh Slimming Expert in Singapore, dorra‘s Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment was most recently featured as the “Best Slimming Treatment” in the Daily Vanity Spa & Hair Awards 2021. Highlighted as both Editor’s and Reader’s Choice, dorra customers can consider this treatment to target stubborn fat and cellulite effectively.

dorra delivers award-winning fat-burning and body-shaping technologies in Singapore, helping women lose weight in their tummy, hips and thighs.

Staying true to its aim, dorra reaffirms, “dorra Slimming has amassed more than 50,000 satisfied customers over 10 years, owing to our proven methods and visible results. We strive to have more women learn about our slimming solutions and what we can do to empower them with body confidence.”

As of 2021, MediaCorp artiste, Joanne Peh, joins Jayley Woo as a dorra ambassador and customer to commemorate the brand’s 10th anniversary. dorra’s ambassadors continue to inspire women with the motivation brought about by the range of targeted slimming treatments.

How Their Slimming Treatments Garner Results

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, almost one-third of Singaporeans experienced weight gain. Targeting the deepest layers of visceral fat beyond surface fat under the skin, dorra’s Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment can be used to counter it without surgery or injections.

In a 100% female environment, customers can comfortably discuss their concerns in a one-on-one consultation with dorra’s professional specialists. This is followed by a personalised body-fat composition analysis that can uncover specific weight gain issues unique to the customer.

The dedicated specialist will also customise the Intense Fat Burning Slimming Treatment using advanced slimming peptide technology to fit customers’ individual needs. Through their unique formulations, fat burning in the tummy, hips and thighs can be increased by 53%. Customers can slim down whenever they want to in comfort, seeing up to 5cm loss in just one session.*

With dorra, women can work towards maintaining their figure without relying on pills and crash diets. They may also consider other award-winning treatments at dorra such as the Speedy Detox Treatment that also won “Best Body Detox Treatment” in this year’s Daily Vanity Spa & Hair Awards.

Customers can easily head down to their outlets for a quick 20- to 40- minute fix, enjoying fast yet effective treatment on the go. With seven outlets conveniently situated in Singapore, they can find the nearest dorra outlet in:

● Plaza Singapura

● Lot One Shoppers’ Mall

● Heartland Mall, Kovan

● White Sands Shopping Centre

● Bedok Mall

● Tiong Bahru Plaza

● Northpoint City

*Results may vary

About dorra Slimming

As the only lower body specialist in Singapore equipped with exclusive fat-burning formulations and body-shaping technologies from France, dorra specialises in tummy, hip and thigh slimming since 2011. For more information, view their treatments here: https://dorraslim.com.sg/our-specialisation/

