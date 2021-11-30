Exchange Listing, LLC Assists Advanced Human Imaging to Launch Its American Depositary Receipts on Nasdaq

Human imaging company combines smartphone technology with artificial intelligence to track fitness and predict health risks

FORT LAUDERDALE, US – News Direct – 30 November 2021 – Exchange Listing, LLC announced that its client, Advanced Human Imaging (Advanced Human Imaging or “The Company”), a rapidly growing medical technology company has commenced its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) with American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”).

Based in Perth, Australia, American Human Imaging, is a cutting-edge mHealth technology enterprise that uses artificial intelligence to make human scanning possible from a smartphone.

The Company’s ADRs commenced trading on NASDAQ on November 19th, 2021 under the ticker symbol, (NASDAQ: AHI). The pricing of the Company’s U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units is at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of two American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants are exercisable immediately, and expires three years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and were issued separately. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately US$10.5 million.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ADSs and/or up to an additional 150,000 warrants to purchase up to 150,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions.

“Exchange Listing was instrumental in our achieving a listing on Nasdaq, the world’s most prestigious platform for emerging growth companies,” said Vlado Bosanac. “Their guidance and knowledge was immensely valuable throughout the early stages of this complex process. This important step for AHI will allow us to increase liquidity and gain exposure for the Company with institutional and retail investors in the United States.”

“Clearly, Advanced Human Imaging has transformed a smartphone into a health risk assessment tool,” said Peter Goldstein, CEO, Exchange Listing. “The Company’s revolutionary technology can be used to assess and capture chronic disease risks or more simply track fitness goals in under one minute. There’s no doubt about the product’s innovation and tremendous U.S. market potential.”

﻿﻿

Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and up-listing on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE. Focusing on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients’ listing and capital markets objectives.

About Exchange Listing

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in a cost effective and efficient process. We assist clients in going public whether through an initial public offering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct offering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management and have served as officers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves in taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process. For more information, please visit: www.exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

﻿

About Advanced Human Imaging:

AHI has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables its users to check, track, and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately.

Our goal is to assist our partners by empowering their consumers with this capability. This in return gives our partners the ability to assess, assist, and communicate outcomes with their consumers when navigating day to day life. Whether this is a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with their physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, or simply wanting to be correctly sized for a garment when shopping online. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in under one minute.

AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the power of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process the images and assessments on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end-to-end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods.

﻿

#ExchangeListing