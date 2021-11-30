Laos Confirms 1,291New Cases of Covid-19 and Four Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,291new cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,273 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,291new cases confirmed.

There were 1,291cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

An 81-year-old man in Kernkang Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 48-year-old woman in Tha Dindaeng Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 78-year-old man in Phonkeo Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. He suffered from pneumonia and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 80-year-old woman in Hongsaeng Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 615 cases across 197 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 100 cases in 33 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 74 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 49 cases across 27 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 52 cases across 27 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 106 cases across 33 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 79 cases across 18 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 111 cases across 40 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 51 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 26 cases, Pak Ou District saw seven cases, Chomphet District saw five cases, Pak Saeng District saw nine cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, and Nan District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 64 cases today across 22 villages in two districts.

In Phongsaly Province, there were 126 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 44 across 25 villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 158 cases across 64 villages in 11 districts.

Champasack Province saw 19 cases today across 16 villages in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw 24 cases today across 13 villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,537 active cases of Covid-19, with 170 confirmed deaths, and 73,738 total cases.

Meanwhile, 795 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 53.03% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 43.12%.

—

