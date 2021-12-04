Laos Confirms 969 New Cases of Covid-19 and Ten Deaths



Laos has recorded 969 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with ten people succumbing to the coronavirus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,481 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 969 new cases confirmed.

There were 968 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 74-year-old woman in Thong Chong Village, Xam Neua District, Houaphan Province, passed away on Thursday. She had suffered from hypertension and heart disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 92-year-old woman in Phonsavath Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away on Tuesday. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 17-year-old woman in Souksala Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away on Wednesday in a hospital. She had suffered from blood disease and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old woman in Phathao Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday in a hospital. She had suffered from hyperlipidemia and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 60-year-old woman in Pak Chan Village, Muen District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday in a hospital. She had suffered from blood disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 43-year-old woman in Donkoy Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in a hospital. She had suffered from immunodeficiency and chronic respiratory infection. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 38-year-old woman in Donefaiy Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 40-year-old man in Hatsady Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday reaching Mahosot Hospital.

A 77-year-old woman in Dongdok Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. She had suffered from kidney disease and hypertension. She had received only one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

A 90-year-old man in Khon Kaen Village, Hinherb District, Vientiane Province, passed away today. He had suffered from arthritis and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 450 cases across 168 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 72 cases in 30 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 42 cases across 20 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 36 cases across 18 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 42 cases across 17 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 45 cases across 24 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 84 cases across 17 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 104 cases across 40 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 72 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 61 cases, Pak Ou District saw six cases, and Xiengngern District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 48 cases today across 22 villages in four districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 30 across 18 villages in five districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 108 cases.

Champasack Province saw 28 cases today across 16 villages in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw 12 cases today across eight villages in four districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,932 active cases of Covid-19, with 201 confirmed deaths, and 78,469 total cases.

Meanwhile, 954 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

