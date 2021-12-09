Five Thousand Passengers Board Laos-China Railway in First Five Days



More than 5,000 people have purchased tickets to ride the Laos-China Railway since its official launch on Friday.

The Laos-China Railway began serving public passengers on 4 December, with some 5,512 tickets sold, CRI reported.

Head of Vientiane Capital Station, Ms. Zhu Ying Hong, said yesterday that over 5,000 Lao and foreign passengers had used the train service since it began last week.

“There was an overwhelming number of passengers on the first day, with tickets quickly selling out. We believe that interest in the railway remains high,” said Ms. Zhu Ying Hong.

Domestic passenger services are provided by the Laos-China Railways twice daily, with round trips from Vientiane Capital to Boten and Vientiane Capital to Luang Prabang.

“We have 51 very capable Lao employees working at Vientiane Capital Station, which is sufficient to meet service demand,” Ms. Zhu Yinghong added.

Tickets can be purchased at six stations, namely Vientiane Capital, Phonhong, Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang, Xai District of Oudomxay Province, and Boten Station.

A resident of Luang Prabang Province, Mrs. Kedsida told Laotian Times today that she has now traveled from Luang Prabang to Vientiane Capital twice by train.

“Traveling by train along the Laos-China Railway is pleasant. It is very comfortable and we are afforded wonderful views. It also feels quite safe because the railway strictly follows the Government’s Covid-19 prevention measures,” said Mrs. Kedsida.

Before boarding, passengers are required to provide photo identification as well as their vaccination certificate showing full vaccinations against Covid-19.

The Laos-China Railway passenger fares were confirmed by the Minister of Public Works and Transport early this month.

Two Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains are in service along the railway, as well as a standard train service with discounted fares.