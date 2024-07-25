Lao Tour Guides Trained to Meet International Standards

To promote the growing tourism sector in Laos, the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism recently organized an intensive training course to enhance the standards of Lao tour guides to meet ASEAN benchmarks.

The training, held from 6 May to 19 July in Vientiane, attracted 83 aspiring Lao tour guides, offering a blend of theoretical and practical sessions to improve the quality of their qualification, insights, and skills.

Phouthone Dalalom, Director of Hospitality and Tourism Training Division of Vientiane Capital highlighted the significance of this initiative.

“Our expectation is to increase the number of tour guides, especially those with multilingual skills, to meet the international demands of the tourism sector and ensure tourists are satisfied with the service,” he said. “We also aim to create new opportunities for those who have left the profession.”

Dalalom added that the training has so far met 80 percent of its implementation goals. The course covered a comprehensive range of topics, including guiding tourists to sites, problem-solving, competency-based training, and refreshing knowledge, skills, and attitudes. It also provided a platform for participants to ask questions and share their experiences and opinions on tourism.

Director General of the Institute of Mass Media, Culture, and Tourism, Khamla Yoisaykham, emphasized the need for collaboration with both domestic and international organizations to ensure that Lao tourism personnel are well-prepared and competitive on a regional scale.

One of the participants, Viengsavanh Southammavong, an international guide, shared her experience.

“I feel delighted to be part of the course. I learned a lot of Lao traditions such as the original way of dancing and singing, information about Phathat Luang Stupa in Vientiane, and more details about Lao ethnic groups,” she said. “I will share this information and knowledge with foreigners to help them understand more about Laos as a representative of the country.”

Phonephililoun Khaminxou, another participant, emphasized the role of guides as ambassadors for Laos. She noted that the training equipped her with essential skills and techniques, including first aid, time management, problem-solving, Lao history, and Buddhism.

“I learned a lot in the course, and I’m excited to apply this knowledge in my guiding duties,” she said.

The course aimed to ensure that guides are multilingual and professional, capable of serving tourists efficiently. Additionally, it fostered a network for sharing experiences and emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation with local and international entities to continually enhance the quality of tourism personnel.