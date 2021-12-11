Laos Sees Yet Another Record Day of Covid-19 Cases



Laos has confirmed 1,898 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, yet another record for the country.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 8,074 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,898 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,897 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 61-year-old woman in Donpamai Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from diabetes and hypertension. She had received only one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

An 87-year-old woman in Naviengkham Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on 9 December in hospital. She had suffered from tuberculosis and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 80-year-old woman in Oumong Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from muscle weakness. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 91-year-old man in Nakham Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old woman in Sibounheuang Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. She had suffered from diabetes. She had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 737 cases across 228 villages in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 89 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 49 cases, Pak Ou District saw 27 cases, Pak Saeng District saw five cases, and Nan District saw six cases.

In Xieng Khouang Province saw 344 cases.

In Houaphan Province saw 184 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 90 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 49 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 74 cases today.

Champasack Province saw 12 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 19 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,011 active cases of Covid-19, with 236 confirmed deaths, and 88,046 total cases.

Meanwhile, 599 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.