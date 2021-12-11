SunMirror AG: Expanding the Team to Support the Execution of the Growth Strategy into Critical Raw Materials

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 11 December 2021 – SunMirror AG (“SunMirror”, “the Company”; Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) is pleased to announce experienced senior executives to join the SunMirror’s Leadership Team.

SunMirror has appointed Ms. Flavia R. Sennhauser as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roger Hermann who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer will continue to work as a senior executive in the Company. Ms. Sennhauser is proposed for election to join the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on December 17, 2021.

The Company has further strengthened its senior leadership team with Lord David Richards of Herstmonceux, and with Mr. Gavin Rezos, who have joined SunMirror as advisors to the Board. Furthermore, Lord Richards and Mr. Rezos have agreed to be proposed to join the Board of Directors; Lord Richards as Chairman and Mr. Rezos as Deputy Chairman. The Company expects to propose to its shareholders their election in early 2022, after the completion of the transaction detailed in the announcement on August 26, 2021.

Ms. Sennhauser is a senior financial professional with more than two decades of experience in mining, commodities, infrastructure and energy. Ms. Sennhauser was Chief Business Officer at waste-to-energy company Xetrov Group Ltd. where she led its sales and investment/ project development division. Previously, she was a senior executive at Credit Suisse AG and Gazprombank AG, among others, focused on global commodities banking. Flavia’s extensive background intersecting finance and mining complements SunMirror’s already strong corporate finance team.

Lord Richards was formerly the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), the professional head of the British Armed Forces. During his international career he commanded the UK Contingent in East Timor, the UK Joint Task Force in Sierra Leone during the Sierra Leone Civil War, and NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps during which time he commanded NATO forces in Afghanistan. As CDS he was military strategic adviser to the Prime Minister and a member of the UK’s National Security Council. Lord Richards has a well-developed international network representing the highest echelons of industry, politics and global finance. His experience in conflict management and mitigation, and his understanding of geopolitics across the globe, will be of great benefit to SunMirror.

Mr. Rezos possess an extensive rage of experience in capital markets, large cross border resources transactions and project finance. In a director, advisor or banking capacity he has overseen financing and development of large mineral resources and energy projects around the world, ranging from Iluka Resources’ Jacinth Ambrosia Zircon Project, Ilmenite Projects in the Murray Basin and Cataby, Australia, to the La Coipa Gold mine in Chile, gas distribution in Argentina and battery metals resource projects in Scandinavia. Mr. Rezos is solicitor by training and was previously HSBC’s Head of Legal and Compliance across Australasia, thereafter HSBC’s Regional Head of Legal and Compliance for South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East before becoming a Director at HSBC Investment Banking in the Middle East. Mr. Rezos is an experienced public company Director having held Board and Chairman positions at public companies listed on NASDAQ, ASX and Frankfurt Securities Exchanges. He has a strong background in project finance, capital markets, corporate governance, sustainability and environmental issues.

SunMirror also plans to establish an Advisory Board to support the Board of Directors. It is intended that the Advisory Board will include Simon Clarke, who joined SunMirror as a Senior Advisor, and currently serves as International Counsel to Australia’s Minderoo Foundation. He was from 2009 to 2019 Senior Partner at the law firm Allen & Overy. Additionally, it is intended that a representative of Opus Capital Switzerland AG is going to join the Advisory Board. Opus Capital is a leading independent financial services companies in Switzerland focused on bringing to market high-growth opportunities. The firm’s business activities focus on M&A advisory and underwriting for mid-cap companies.

With these appointments, SunMirror is building a solid foundation for its next phase of development and considers itself being well positioned to execute its growth into critical raw materials for the green evolution.

