UK-based Darwinex increases its Trader/Manager seed programme to €120 Million

Darwinex supports traders and managers who seek 3rd party capital. Strategy providers and investors engage on a centralised, regulated platform, through innovative signals for fees arrangement. Darwinex supports major Futures, US Equities and global ETFs.The offering is available both OTC and on Exchange

LONDON, UK – Comunicae – 13 December 2021 – Darwinex seeds and supports strategies seeking 3rd party capital. Investors access liquid strategies based on major Futures, US Equities and global ETFs on a one-stop-shop, regulated marketplace

FCA (UK) regulated FinTech Darwinex, has increased its competitive seed allocation programme. The programme – named DarwinIA Challenge – seeds the most investable providers on its marketplace for a notional of €120M. The allocation is up 35% from previously €90M.

The new format motivates strategy providers with innovative features, such as achievement awards and badges. DarwinIA’s user-friendly and intuitive design better highlights changes to the leaderboard.

Challengers visually monitor their progress on the graphical user interface. Metrics and analytical tools point to areas of improvement. All draw inspiration from leading strategies by drilling down into their performance metrics.

“We now seed 150 strategy providers a month for a total of €120M per year. In addition to the seed backing, we give providers further exposure to our investors.” Darwinex co-founder and CEO, Juan Colón, said.





About Darwinex (Tradeslide Trading Tech Limited):

Darwinex is an FCA (UK) regulated FinTech (FRN 586466) that owns Brokerage and Asset Management arms. Darwinex sources multi-asset strategies via its Brokerage unit and packages them into direct indices marketed to eligible investors by its asset management arm. Signal providers enjoy regulatory cover to monetize investor capital and the platform controls strategy risk at arm’s length from providers.

Founded in 2012, Darwinex employs over 60 people across its London and Madrid teams. Darwinex develops proprietary technology, remains founder-led, and has recently received €3M funding. The company grew revenue by 72% in 2020, posting an operational profit.

Darwinex is arguably the fastest and most efficient path for managers to attract and monetize investor capital – with no compliance or administrative overhead.

