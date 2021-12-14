Carousell Hong Kong partners with GOGOX and Atome to build ecosystem for small local businesses to flourish

Merchants will be able to solve their logistics challenges with diversified logistics solutions by GOGOX and have the flexibility to pay by deferred payments with Atome to enable better cash management to run their businesses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2021 – Carousell, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing classifieds marketplaces, today announced new partnerships with GOGOX, the pioneer app-based logistics platform in Asia, and Atome, Asia’s leading buy now pay later brand to help small local businesses via Carousell for Business (CarouBiz). Combining Carousell’s reach of 1 in 5 Hong Kongers as active users with ready buyer intent, and the established expertise of partners, Carousell aims to build an ecosystem that enables small local businesses to succeed.

Many small businesses continue to face high cost challenges, such as rent, cash flow, resource management and data security, even before the pandemic. These challenges are even more severe currently. Although the Hong Kong Government has been actively encouraging digitalisation and ecommerce, small businesses still struggle to adapt to new technology and business models compared to large-scale enterprises.

Growing demand for more support

The Trade and Industry Department estimates about 340,000 SMEs in Hong Kong, of which 13% are in retail[1]. There is increasing impetus to go online, as online retail sales grow in Hong Kong. While online sales only accounted for 8% of total retail sales in October, when comparing the first ten months of 2021 with the same period in 2020, Censtatd estimated that the value of online retail sales increased by 41.7%[2].

Unlike large corporations who can hire the necessary talent, smaller merchants need easy-to-use, affordable tools and “plug-and-play” services that allow them to scale at low cost and without a lot of training. Demand for CarouBiz subscriptions of premium seller tools have increased sharply in Hong Kong in 2021 compared to last year. In Q4 2021, Carousell also rolled out a self-serve version of CarouBiz for tech-savvier merchants who do not require a dedicated Client Success Manager to advise on marketing strategies.

“Carousell has been enhancing our CarouBiz offerings this year to further strengthen support for small businesses. We have seen double digit percentage growth in our CarouBiz subscribers this year, which shows growing demand for such tools. As a one-stop platform where users can find anything they want at any time of the day, Carousell is privileged to be able to use our platform to help SMEs find ecommerce success. Besides initiatives such as the CarouBiz Booster Fund, we are also building an ecosystem of partners that address the pain points of our users and meet the needs of merchants while ensuring win-win for all,” said Mr Kevin Huang, Managing Director, Carousell Hong Kong.

Embracing e-commerce with GOGOX

As online shopping takes off, merchants have to adapt to additional workflows such as logistics and express delivery. Smaller merchants do not have the economies of scale to run their own logistical operations in a cost and time efficient manner. Meanwhile, casual sellers prefer not to meet up buyers due to public health safety concerns, and are in search of a reliable and flexible delivery method. Since September 2021, Carousell has partnered with GOGOX to provide diversified logistics services to casual sellers via GOGOX’s platform services, GOGOVan and GOGODelivery, in addition to offering targeted logistics solutions to merchants through GOGOX’s GOGOBusiness service, hoping to enable consumers and merchants to enjoy contract free and convenient logistics services.

Reeve Kwan, Co-founder of GOGOX said, “As a leading logistics platform in Hong Kong, GOGOX transforms the industry with advanced technology, redefining everyday delivery and user experience. We connect with driver-partners to provide agile and efficient logistics solutions to the community, in particular merchants. The partnership with Carousell is strategically important to facilitate the development of e-commerce. Throughout the partnership, we are committed to supporting SMEs as they embark on the digital transformation journey. We look forward to working closely with Carousell, driving the process of digitalisation and equip merchants with logistics capacity in the digital economy.”

“The growth of ecommerce in Hong Kong in the past two years have shown Hong Kongers the convenience it brings. There is no need to leave work or home to shop, and this is made possible by a robust logistics system. GOGOX has many affordable delivery options tailored to different needs, whether you are an individual selling preloved items or a small merchant. This aligns well with the variety of users on our platform, and allows us to provide value-added services,” said Mr Huang.

Supporting business growth with Atome

While banks have been simplifying or relaxing SME lending to help small business[3], many businesses in the ecommerce and retail sector find it challenging to meet the required documentation[4]. The partnership between Carousell and Atome will enable seamless buy now pay later (BNPL) acceptance for Carousell’s merchants, especially for businesses who are starting out, providing a flexible and transparent payment option for Carousell’s merchants.

Since the end of November 2021, interested merchants can also sign up for an exclusive Carousell x Atome CarouBiz plan, which includes HK$110,000 worth of in-app advertising and other business support. With Atome, merchants can split their bills into three, zero-interest deferred payments upon checkout via credit card, debit card or Apple Pay. This reduces the time and paperwork needed in applications, especially for smaller sums, and provides more flexibility for merchants to manage their cash flow.

“We are excited to integrate Atome as a buy now pay later flexible payment option on Carousell for CarouBiz. This payment option will provide SMEs and new businesses in Hong Kong with a secure, seamless and flexible way to grow their business while managing their cash flow. The introduction of the Carousell x Atome revolving store plan will also provide these merchants with other crucial marketing and business support. We are glad to play our part in helping merchants scale their business and contribute to the Hong Kong economy. Shoppers can also look forward to our upcoming recommerce partnership with Carousell in Singapore,” said Jonathan Cai, Head of Regional Partnerships, Atome.

“Our merchants have been sharing feedback about challenges faced with running their businesses, and the team has been reviewing how we can better support them. This partnership will enable us to extend more flexible and affordable payment options for our merchants. By partnering with a leading and established brand like Atome, our merchants can rest assured with the guarantee of a reliable and trusted payment service,” said Mr Huang.





About Carousell

Carousell is the leading classifieds group in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat and Ox Street, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors, including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. In Hong Kong, Carousell has a diverse range of products in over 30 categories, including property, autos, electronics, home and furniture, and fashion. Download the app for iOS or Android, and visit www.carousell.com.hk for more information.

About GOGOX

Established in 2013, GOGOX is one of the first mobile app-based logistics platforms in Asia committed to providing extensive logistics services through innovative technology. Formerly known as GOGOVAN, the company has a competitive and diverse business portfolio, from van-hailing and instant delivery to customised logistics solutions. GOGOX instantly connects individuals and businesses with millions of logistics partners to fulfill all sorts of delivery needs, redefining the delivery experience by providing speedy, agile and convenient logistics services.

Over the years, GOGOX has expanded its businesses from Hong Kong to Singapore, mainland China, South Korea, India and Vietnam. Following a merger with 58 Suyun in August 2017, GOGOX has increased its presence to over 340 cities, with 4.5 million registered drivers under its network.

About Atome

Atome is a leading buy now pay later platform in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. It currently partners over 5,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and mainland China). Key merchant partners include Sephora, Agoda, ZALORA, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo and Pandora. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, one of the largest independent technology startups based in Singapore. Founded in 2016, the Group has presence across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Greater China. The Group is backed by top tier investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Warburg Pincus, Northstar, Vision Plus Capital, Gaorong Capital, Pavilion Capital, GSR Ventures and EDBI.

#Carousell #GOGOX #Atome

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.