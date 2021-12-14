New York Skin Solutions Wraps Up Another Successful Year with 2021’s Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December 2021 – Presented to brands that stand out in Trustworthiness and Credibility, Quality, Value, Understanding of Customer Needs as well as Innovation and Social Responsibility, Reader’s Digest Asia reviews companies within this in-depth criteria.

Equipped with a dedicated team of skincare experts, award-winning New York Skin Solutions provides one-on-one skincare services suited for all genders in Singapore.

Clinching not only the Reader’s Digest Asia Gold Trusted Brands Award but also the Superbrands Award for consecutive years now, New York Skin Solutions shows its commitment in upholding its mission and philosophy.

Racking Up Reviews as Singapore’s Premium Skincare Company





Established in 2004, New York Skin Solutions has helped numerous individuals resolve their many skin problems effectively through professional consultations and customised treatment solutions. Backed by customer’s testimonials and reviews, New York Skin Solutions proves itself as a trusted brand to those experiencing skin problems in Singapore.

This is not the first time New York Skin Solutions has led in its category, having won the Trusted Brand Award since 2016 and Superbrands Award since 2015. The brand also earned the Singapore’s Women Weekly Spa Awards 2021 for its Eye Rejuvenation Treatment – giving customers the assurance of its all-round expertise.

With a constant emphasis on customer satisfaction, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Woo Kian Lip, says, “New York Skin Solutions will continue to provide top-notch skin care services and customised treatments to ensure that every customer achieves their desired skin condition.”

How Their One-on-One Treatments Work





Under the care of their consultants, customised treatment plans are provided to ensure that each customer has their unique needs met. Eye Rejuvenation Treatment, for example, targets dark eye circles, eye bags, fine lines, Crow’s Feet and wrinkles. This treatment is designed to stimulate collagen regeneration, improve blood circulation and drain accumulated toxins around the eye area.

Besides their Eye Rejuvenation Treatment, another customer favourite treatment in their arsenal is the award-winning HydroCollagen+ Skin Treatment. It addresses multiple problems through the use of hydrolysed marine collagen to repair the deep skin layers. This treatment can tackle common skin issues from dry, dehydrated skin, to rough and dull skin. It can also help to lighten pigmentation and reduce skin ageing.

On the other hand – where “maskne” has increasingly become a problem for many in Singapore amidst the Covid-19 pandemic –, New York Skin Solutions has specially developed their new Activ-Clear Acne Treatment to keep problems such as oily skin, pimples and acne at bay. Both men and women can benefit from this treatment and continue to wear masks with confidence. Interested parties can get started by simply booking an appointment on their preferred date to review their skin condition with New York Skin Solutions.

With ten outlets conveniently located near MRT stations around Singapore, customers can find the nearest New York Skin Solutions outlet to them with ease.

About New York Skin Solutions

With more than 30 outlets located in Singapore and Malaysia, New York Skin Solutions hope to bring the best skincare treatment with excellent services and convenience. For more enquiries, call 6363 5566 to learn more today.

#NewYorkSkinSolutions