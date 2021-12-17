Kerry Logistics Network Wins Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards For the Fifth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 December 2021 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) continues its winning streak at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards (the ‘Awards’) by receiving the 2021 Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year. The Awards ceremony was held virtually last night.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of KLN, said, “We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan once again for our constancy in reaching the highest standards in logistics operations. It is of paramount importance for us to adopt industry best practices and this commitment has gained even greater significance in the last 12 months, at a time when the global supply chain was disrupted. Looking ahead, we will strive to not only follow best practices, but to also set the benchmark in facilitating and safeguarding the flow of worldwide goods and resources.”

Frost & Sullivan, a global business consulting firm, organises the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards annually to commend the leading companies that drive positive development in the regional economy. Award winners were identified through a proprietary, measurement-based methodology comprising research, interviews and industry benchmarking, as well as analysis according to real-time performance indicators including market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value and technology innovation.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. Companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.