Increased demand for Peruvian foodstuffs in Vietnam

Peru’s Export and Tourism Promotion Agency (PROMPERÚ) is promoting chia, quinoa and cranberries on the Vietnamese e-commerce platform Chopp

Peru is promoting table grapes in AEON and Central Retail supermarkets during December

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 23 December 2021 – Peru is continuing its strategic plan to consolidate its exports in Asian markets such as Vietnam, where its food exports grew by 18.8% between January and October 2021. The sector recorded sales of US$4.6 million, a significant figure compared to its sales of almost three million dollars in 2020.

Fresh grapes are among the most sought-after Peruvian products in Vietnam, with exports growing by 32.9% between January and October 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This fruit is the third most important in this market, with a volume of 143,056 million tons last year, and Peruvian grapes are steadily increasing their share.

It is worth highlighting the high fruit and vegetable consumption in Vietnam, with 104 kg of fruit and 204 kg of vegetables per capita per year, representing 300% and 52.2% more than the global average respectively.

This is a market with huge growth potential for Peruvian fruit and vegetables. After grapes, the Peruvian products most popular with the Vietnamese are Brazil nuts, quinoa, black-eyed beans and chopped ginger.

Peru is the leading supplier of quinoa to Vietnam, a product that has established itself as the most dynamic this year in terms of growth, with exports up by 206.2%.

To continue Peru’s consolidation in the burgeoning Vietnamese market, various promotional actions are being rolled out both online and offline, such as the “Super Foods Peru weeks” in collaboration with Chopp, the leading e-commerce food platform in Vietnam.

The promotion of chia and cranberries on this platform will run for two weeks starting from 20 December. It will be followed by other promotions, most notably for fresh seasonal Peruvian table grapes, which will be available in physical stores from late December. Special displays of Peruvian superfoods will be featured in 25 supermarkets of the two leading retailers – Central Retail and AEON Vietnam – as well as tasting sessions in six AEON supermarkets.

PERU IN ASIAN MARKETS

The main destination markets for Peruvian agri-food products in Asia in 2020 were China (US$182 million), Hong Kong (US$158 million), South Korea (US$116 million) and Japan (US$89 million).

In South-East Asia, the main destinations are Indonesia (US$11.5 million), Malaysia (US$6.4 million), Thailand (US$8 million), Vietnam (US$4 million) and Singapore (US$1.4 million).

About SUPER FOODS PERÚ

The ‘Super Foods Peru’ brand represents exceptionally high-quality Peruvian foods. Grown and harvested in the country’s varied ecosystems – ocean, jungles and mountains – these products offer outstanding nutritional qualities.

Learn more about ‘Super Foods Perú’ here.

#SuperFoodsPerú

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.