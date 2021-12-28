Vingroup and VinFast successfully raised the first international green syndicated loan

December 22, 2021, Vingroup successfully closed the first international sustainable syndicated loan transaction of $400 million to serve the development needs of VinFast and its member companies.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 December 2021 – This is the first sustainable syndicated loan transaction, and the second international sustainable fund raising transaction by Vingroup. Previously, Vinpearl – a member company of the Group, as well as a leading developer and operator of tourism and leisure services in Vietnam, successfully issued a USD 425 million sustainable exchangeable bond in September of 2021.

Proceeds from the loan will be used by VinFast and other Vingroup member companies to in green and sustainable projects in accordance with the Sustainable Financing Framework announced by Vingroup in September 2021.

Mandated Lead Arrangers and Book-runners for the transaction include BNP Paribas, Cathay United Bank, Credit Suisse, the Hongkong Shanghai Banking Corporation (‘HSBC’), Maybank and Taipei Fubon, of which Credit Suisse serves as the Facility Agent and BNP Paribas, HSBC are Joint Green Finance Coordinator.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang – Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vingroup commented: “The success of this sustainable syndicated loan is made possible because we have received overwhelming support from international lenders for our commitment to sustainable investment areas, of which VinFast is the most prominent. Our aim is to make VinFast a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer that offers environmentally friendly means of transport to the masses.”

Mr. Tim Evans – General Director of HSBC Vietnam said: “HSBC Vietnam is proud to continue supporting Vingroup’s sustainable and green development goals. We appreciate the partnership with Vingroup, a forward-thinking b u siness that pioneers in contributing to Vietnam’s goals to tackle climate change. As Joint Green Finance Coordinator & Mandated Lead Arranger & Bookrunner in the transaction, HSBC has strengthened its capabilities in structuring and arranging sustainable financing, while emphasizing our long-term commitment to supporting local businesses to build a greener Vietnam .”

“BNP Paribas is honored to support Vingroup, our key customer, in this landmark transaction. Vingroup has not only made great strides in its sustainable development goals, but also contributed to the development of a sustainable financing market and contributed to Vietnam’s national ambition to transit to a low carbon economy. This is a landmark transaction for us as it is the first Green Loan in Vietnam in which BNPP acts as Joint Green Finance Coordinator & Mandated Lead Arranger & Book-runner.” said Mr. Olivier Rousselet – General Director of BNP Paribas Vietnam.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup (Stock code: VIC) is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of 35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology, Industry, and Services. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

#Vingroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.