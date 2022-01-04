Tiger Beer inspires fans to set aside their fears and pursue bold ambitions in the Year of the Tiger

Global movement to inspire people everywhere to ‘Uncage Your Tiger” in 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 January 2022 – Tiger Beer, the number one international premium beer in Asia, has today ignited a new movement to encourage people everywhere to set aside their fears and achieve bold ambitions in the Year of the Tiger. The Year of the Tiger will begin at Lunar New Year on 1st February 2022 and marks the perfect opportunity to embody the symbolic power of the Tiger and uncage your bold ambitions for the year ahead.

Tiger Beer will be showcasing a series of inspirational stories that show what can be achieved in the Year of the Tiger by going for your ambitions in your own way. Fans across the globe can participate in the movement by responding to the “My Year, My Goals”, Instagram “Add Yours” story sticker feature created by Tiger Beer with their own ambitions for the Year of the Tiger.

Tiger Beer has also launched a new campaign film entitled ‘The Year of Your Tiger’, celebrating the optimism and bold ambitions of people across the world ahead of the Year of the Tiger. The film features individuals from all walks of life sharing their determination to ignite their inner courage and make 2022 their year.

Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director, Tiger®, Tiger Beer comments: “Tiger Beer was born from defying the odds with a bold and courageous spirit. Brewing beer in the tropics was thought to be impossible until we did it. We believe that we are all born with a Tiger inside us – a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible – but few of us are able to uncage it. We’re delighted to launch this year-long movement to encourage people everywhere to own the year.”

A full range of media assets are available here.

Follow @tigerbeer on Instagram and Facebook for more updates on the campaign.

About TIGER®:

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer in Asia and one of the world’s fastest-growing beer brands. It is available in more than 50 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that we are all born with a Tiger inside us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible. But we often succumb to the status quo because unlike a Tiger, we fear failure. Tiger® is igniting a movement to encourage people everywhere to set aside their fears and achieve their boldest ambitions in the Year of the Tiger. For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs more than 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

#TigerBeer