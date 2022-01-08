VinAI, world’s top 25 AI research-based company, makes first in-person debut of its product suite at CES 2022

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 8 January 2022 – VinAI, the world’s top 25 AI research-based company, makes the first in-person debut of its cutting-edge product suite at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).





VinAI showcases multi-object video analysis solution Smart Edge at CES 2022

Hailed as the most prominent tech affair, CES has been a global stage for the industry’s next-gen technologies for 50 years. Gathering thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs, 2022 marks CES’s physical return after its first-ever virtual show in 2021. Strong safety measures such as vaccination requirements, masking, etc., are in place to ensure the well-being of exhibitors and employees.

At the three-day event, VinAI displays its product portfolio Smart Mobility, Smart Edge, and Smart Data with in-person product demonstrations. The product line-up highlights the next phase of VinAI ambition, from a globally recognized AI research lab to a product-led tech company committed to delivering purposeful innovation.

Smart Mobility – A Suite that Transforms Automotive Safety and Comfort

Smart Mobility is the next-generation intelligent in-vehicle solution that combines in-car monitoring (Driver and Occupant Monitoring System) and surrounding sensory systems (360-degree Surround View Monitoring System). The suite is expected to help VinAI arrive at one ultimate mission: Transforming the automotive industry by making driving safer and more comfortable with AI.

Until the driverless future comes into a reality, humans will still be in the loop, and technology is here to ensure drivers’ safety and alertness. Backed by VinAI’s world-class facial recognition technology, which ranks sixth in the NIST’s WILD category, the in-cabin Driver and Occupant Monitoring System will alert if the driver is fatigued, drowsy; or engrossed in poor driving habits such as phone usage, smoking, distraction, etc. The system ranks high on compatibility, with the ability to integrate seamlessly with multiple hardware platforms, allowing automotive manufacturers to optimize switching costs.

Also on display is be the 360-degree Surround View Monitoring. By rendering a 360-degree view from four single fisheye cameras and leveraging artificial intelligence, VinAI’s Surround View Monitoring offers drivers complete awareness of the vehicle’s surroundings and eliminates blind spots while its AI model automatically recognized pedestrians, bikes, cars and notify the driver of potential dangerous situations. The solution can be seamlessly integrated into different car segments with high technical feasibility, ensuring all drivers enjoy a safe and comfortable road experience.

Smart Data – a suite for data-centric AI development

During CES 2022, VinAI also unveils Smart Data. Ambitious to speed up the development of data-centric AI products at an order of magnitude, Smart Data is a game-changer in the AI full-lifecycle services provider’s segment.

Smart Data is a one-stop-shop solution for optimal data efficiency with a full AI-lifecycle platform and services, from labeling, annotation, model development, validation, deployment to monitoring. With Smart Data, VinAI aspires to accompany businesses of all sizes on their journey to building and operating AI products effectively while optimizing costs.

Smart Edge – A product line that Turns Visuals into Actionable Insights

With Smart Edge, VinAI uses artificial intelligence to give the brain to the modern-day digital eyes. Smart Edge is a multi-object video analysis solution that leverages deep learning to transform conventional cameras and access control devices into intelligent systems. The solution turns visual into actionable insights, creating values for businesses and communities alike. Using deep learning algorithms, the solution ensures stable and accurate facial recognition, even when people wear the mask. Alongside commercial purposes, this product line looks to protect and improve the public’s health, especially when COVID-19 shows no sign of slowing down.

“All of our product lines are “market-ready” and have been well-received by customers and business partners for their cost-effectiveness, seamless integration, and high performance” said Hung Bui, former Google DeepMind and current CEO of VinAI. “With a seasoned team of nearly 200 high-profile researchers and engineers, we continuously focus on developing advanced and innovative features to serve a mission of bringing tomorrow’s intelligence to solve today’s problems. We plan to dominate the Vietnamese market, and gradually expand to the international markets in the coming years.”

Three years into inception, VinAI has proved its capability to deliver high-quality research publications and commercialize world-class AI products. Its product lines, from Smart Mobility, Smart Data to Smart Edge, validate the company’s commitment to embracing technologies to address daily life problems.

About VinAI

Established in 2019, VinAI is one of the world’s top 25 AI research-based companies with a myriad of practical research projects. Bringing together 200 high-profile researchers and engineers and led by Dr. Hung Bui, a former Google DeepMind research scientist, VinAI is en route to delivering purposeful innovation and leading a product-led culture. Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, VinAI is expanding globally with our tech hub presence in the United States and Australia.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

