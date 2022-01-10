DIZO – the first brand in the realme TechLife Ecosystem Ventures Into Malaysia with Two-Product launches

Expects RM30 million for APAC & 30% Malaysian market share in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 January 2022 – DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, today announced its venture into the Malaysian market with the launch of its two new electronic products – DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Buds Z.

The global AIoT brand comes with proposition for the trendy and tech-savvy, targetting chiefly the fashionable youngsters, ages 15 to 28. More than just being a technology brand, DIZO embarks on a philosophy and a journey that aims to empower everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by Smart Tech Life. Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the new brand aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to “Be Different”, DIZO offers the technology that complements individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their personalities.

Malaysia is a large and emerging market with increasing numbers of tech savvy purchasers in pursuit of smart tech lifestyle products. The brand aims to offer cutting-edge digital products suitable for modern living, starting with DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Buds Z. Other products are in the pipeline will be launched here in stages.

DIZO is celebrating its launch in Malaysia with its Super DIZO-Tech Days campaign at Shopee: DIZO Official Store from Jan 24 to 28, 2022 with a store-wide discounts of 70% on its products, starting from RM49.

DIZO products will be introduced soon to countries in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, etc. DIZO forecasted a turnover of RM30 million of sales for next year for the APAC region and intends to capture 30% of market share in Malaysia.

Built around the mission to offer Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO along with realme, is committed to bring the best of both the brands to its consumers. In fact, DIZO has unflinching support from realme around three key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link.

DIZO’s focus is to create a portfolio of an entire range of AIoT solutions that consumers can use in their daily lifestyle. And with that focus in mind, DIZO will enter into four major product categories, which are Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories for its consumers across the world.

DIZO has seamlessly and efficiently integrated the global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of its consumers. Also, the entire core team members come from global technology brands with stellar experience.

DIZO Watch 2

Building up to its commitment of providing Smart TechLife along with premium and trendy solutions at competitive prices, DIZO Watch 2 is a smartwatch bring functionalities and features that complement the health and fitness regime of the users and cater to their everyday styling needs as well.

The DIZO Watch 2, with its largest screen (4.3 cm) in the hundred price range, comes in premium metal frame, exciting features and trendy colour options. There are 100+ stylish watch faces to customize to suit your mood of the day.

DIZO Buds Z

It’s more a pair of ear phones. DIZO Buds Z boasts a classic Natural Light Design and amazing features. The latest stylish earbuds by DIZO come in three stunning colours – Onyx, Leaf and Pearl.

One of the lightest in the segment, each DIZO Buds Z earbud weighs only 3.7g. The ergonomic design with 3-ear tip sizes matches your ear and let you feel nothing but the music.

