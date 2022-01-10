Laos Confirms 641 New Cases of Covid-19 with 11 New Deaths

Laos has recorded 641 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with eleven new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,879 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 641 new cases confirmed.

There were 637 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Three people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Two people in Bokeo Province passed away due to Covid-19.

Two people in Oudomxay Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Xaysomboun Province.

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 173 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 21 cases of community spread were recorded, with nine cases in Luang Prabang City, three cases in Xieng Ngern District, four cases in Phoukhoun District, two cases in Chomphet District, and only one case in Viengkham District.

In Bokeo Province there were 30 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 30 cases.

Champasack Province saw eight cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 21 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,149 active cases of Covid-19, with 448 confirmed deaths, and 119,521 total cases.

Meanwhile, 311 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.93% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 50.50%.