Swee Heng Unveils New Bread and Pastry Brand: Toast & Roll

Swee Heng Corporate Introduces New Brand “Toast & Roll”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2024 – Swee Heng , a well-established presence in Singapore’s bakery scene, is continuing to broaden its offerings. This year, the brand is pleased to announce yet another phase of its expansion, introducing its newest venture, Toast & Roll. This marks the sixth addition to the corporation’s umbrella of brands.

Introducing Toast & Roll



Toast & Roll is set to feature over 50 items, aiming to combine signature flavours, such as BBQ Chicken Floss and Hawaiian Pizza, along with new options like Hokkaido Milk Danish and Taiwan Taro Rolls. With its prices ranging from $2.10 to $4.80 and special bunny- and cat-patterned packaging, the brand aims to target a younger demographic that encompasses working adults and youths in Singapore. This expansion reflects Swee Heng’s response to the increasing demand for convenience, affordability, and innovation in the market.

The first Toast & Roll outlet is currently scheduled to debut in August 2024 at Jurong Point shopping centre. Moving forward, Swee Heng has expressed its plans to open multiple outlets in the near future, with some larger locations integrating cross-branding opportunities with Bae.Gal, another of Swee Heng’s brands.

Swee Heng’s Journey Over the Years

Founded in 1989, Swee Heng has transformed from a single bakery into a key player in Singapore’s food industry. Today, the brand has over 70 outlets located across Singapore, as well as a new facility on Senoko Avenue equipped with a central kitchen and research and development (R&D) division. Their growth can be attributed to a focus on quality baked goods, understanding local preferences, and a commitment to providing affordable and halal-certified products for all communities.

Over the past few years, Swee Heng has also developed a diverse portfolio of brands with distinct offerings, targeting specific demographics and trends and catering to various tastes.

Swee Heng Bakery

Swee Heng Bakery is the original chain of traditional bakeries catering to the heartlands specialising in simple and affordable baked goods. These neighbourhood bakeries offer classic products that have been well-received over the years. In recent times, Swee Heng Bakery has also adapted to evolving consumer habits by introducing online cake delivery services.

Swee Heng 1989 Classic

A modern bakery concept retailing a variety of creations designed to appeal visually and taste-wise. Since its official debut in West Mall in 2014, Swee Heng 1989 Classic has provided contemporary baked goods in shopping malls across Singapore.

CROLO

Specialising in croissants and crorolls, CROLO was inspired by a Japanese-style croissant store visited during a market investigation trip to Taiwan. The brand offers a selection of sweet and savoury items to cater to a younger demographic.

San.Wich

San.Wich focuses on making fresh sandwiches daily using natural ingredients. Its first store opened in Choa Chu Kang in February 2023, providing a range of sandwich options aimed at offering convenient meal choices.

Bae.Gal

Launched in Century Square last year, Bae.Gal offers a variety of bagel sandwiches. The brand caters to the growing trend and popularity of bagels in Singapore, offering affordable and convenient meal options for customers.

Following these ventures, the introduction of Toast & Roll underscores Swee Heng’s ongoing strategy of adapting to emerging market trends and expanding its market presence to strengthen its position within the industry.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, Swee Heng is focused on advancing through innovation and expansion, aiming to benefit customers, employees, and stakeholders alike. Aside from offering customers access to new and varied bakery products, this growth also provides employees with new opportunities for career development and growth within the company. For stakeholders, Swee Heng’s expansion holds the potential to increase revenue and strengthen brand equity.

“With Toast & Roll, we aim to enhance our customers’ culinary experiences while staying true to our commitment to quality and accessibility,” shared Eric Ng, Executive Director of Swee Heng Bakery Pte Ltd. “This is a step towards broader accessibility and enjoyment of our bakery creations, and we hope to continue strengthening our connection with the community we serve.”

Hashtag: #SweeHeng #Toast&Roll

https://www.sweeheng.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Swee Heng

Founded in 1989, Swee Heng is a leading Halal wholesale bakery chain in Singapore, with more than 70 outlets across the island and five distinct brands. With offerings ranging from bread and cakes to croissants and bagels, Swee Heng provides high-quality halal-certified baked goods affordable and accessible to all communities in Singapore.