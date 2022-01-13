Laos-China Railway Allows Three-Day Advance Ticket Purchases

The Laos-China Railway has announced it will now allow passengers to purchase tickets up to three days in advance for trips on the Vientiane to Boten route.

The railway company announced today that it would allow passengers to purchase tickets three days in advance for the route between Vientiane and Boten.

It says the move is to ensure the ticket office can comply with Covid-19 prevention measures and reduce the number of people queuing for tickets each day.

The new policy, which will commence from tomorrow, will also help to reduce the number of refunds provided to passengers.

According to the Laos-China Railway, tickets can also be purchased from any major station, regardless of the destination.

The Prime Minister’s Office ordered an investigation into ticket sales for the Laos-China Railway early this month after receiving hundreds of complaints from the public.

Passengers using the Laos-China Railway had expressed their dissatisfaction with ticket sales systems, saying that ticket sales offices were slow and inconvenient, while brokers and scalpers are rife within the system.

Passengers continue to complain of long queues at ticket sales offices, sometimes stretching out into the streets, as well as inconvenient ticketing systems that do not allow for return trips.