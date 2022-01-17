Lao Football Federation Clarifies Lifetime Bans Handed to Players

The Lao Football Federation (LFF) has clarified news regarding a lifetime ban of 45 Lao players for match-fixing.

According to a new notice issued by LFF, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has issued lifetime bans to a total of 45 soccer players from Laos over a number of years.

Members of the Laos national soccer team were banned on several occasions in 2015, 2016, 2017, and again in 2020.

The notice states that authorities found 20 individuals involved in match-fixing during 2015 and 2016, and these players were handed lifetime bans by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The bans were later extended worldwide by FIFA.

In 2017, eight Laos national soccer players were found to be involved in match-fixing, facing bans of up to 20 months.

In 2018, LFF suspended 15 individuals who were involved in match-fixing in 2017, while three more people discovered to have been involved in match-fixing in 2017 were also imposed lifetime bans by the AFC and FIFA in 2020.

A new way forward

Following a crushing defeat at the recent AFF Suzuki Cup soccer tournament, the Lao Football Federation has appointed Michael Weiss as the new coach of the Laos national football team, replacing Singaporean V. Selavaj Vengadasslam.

Michael Weiss, a UEFA Pro License holder, will lead the Lao Senior and U-23 national teams, signing a three-year contract with the Lao Football Federation until 2024.

The 56-year-old German national was appointed head coach of the Lao national team early this month.