Joyas Joins Hands with Splendid Powerful to Venture into The Fintech and NFT Sector

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Joyas International Holdings Limited ( “Joyas“), currently listed on the Catalist board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (stock code: E9L), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Asiapac Growth Holdings Limited (“Asiapac“) entered into a joint cooperation agreement (the “JC Agreement“) with Splendid Powerful Limited (“Splendid Powerful”), being owned as to 60%- by Silver Map Holdings Corporation Limited (“Silver Map“), pursuant to which a new entity, namely Meta Technology International Limited (“Meta“), will be incorporated in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR“). Meta will be beneficially owned as to 60% by Asiapac and as to 40% by Splendid Powerful.

Meta is principally engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions and services to clients including:

1. assisting clients to digitalize of their artworks such as paintings, sculptures, photos and music

into non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) using blockchain technology;

2. arranging and designing unique promotion campaigns for the NFTs;

3. assisting clients to tokenize tangible and intangible assets into security tokens and listing the

security tokens on decentralized security token exchanges; and

4. assisting clients to trade their NFTs on the NFT marketplaces.

Mr Vincent Cheung, The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Joyas, said, ” We are pleased that the Group is joining force with Splendid Powerful to form a new entity – Meta. This joint venture will not only allow Meta to explore more growth prospects in the Fintech and NFT markets, it will also give us a competitive advantage in supporting our clients entering into a high-growth potential area. With that, we can achieve balanced development and qualitative prosperity, hence generating decent returns to our shareholders.”

Mr Alfonso Chu, Director of Splendid Powerful , said, “We are excited about this milestone partnership with Joyas. Leveraging Joyas’s leading position in the financing sector, our collaboration can further enrich client’s investment portfolio and meet the growing demand for fintech services. We look forward to growing with Joyas and bridging the opportunities to Meta to deliver digitalised investment products.”

About Joyas International Holdings Limited

Joyas International Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (together the “Group“) is primarily engaged in the financing business in the PRC and HKSAR. The Group cointinually seeks opportunities for the development and growth of the Group’s business and operations.The JC Agreement is a strategic opportunity for the Group to venture into the Fintech and NFT industry and is in line with the Group’s strategy of diversifying its revenue streams.

About Splendid Powerful Limited

Splendid Powerful, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is principally in the business of providing financial technology (“Fintech“) services and investing in investments such as securities token offerings (“STO“) and non-fungible tokens (“NFT“). Silver Map Holdings Limited owns 60% of the issued share capital of Splendid Powerful and the remaining 40% of the issued share capital of Splendid Powerful is owned by Euasia Development Company Limited. The management team of Splendid Powerful comprises a group of experts in real estate, financial market, blockchain, Fintech, entertainment, contemporary and classic art.

About Silver Map Holdings Corporation Limited

Silver Map Holdings Corporation Limited is a company specialises in investing in income generating properties in South East Asia. Silver Map has successfully tokenised 10 apartments into MAMI Tokens, which is traded on “Crytosx” (www.Cryptosx.io), a digital exchange licensed in the Philippines.

To learn more about Silver Map, please visit Silver Map’s website at www.silvermapholdings.com.

