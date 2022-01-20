MSIG Launches ‘Pledge A Difference’ Initiative To Assist Food Aid Foundation In Supporting B40 Families Through Difficult Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, has partnered with Food Aid Foundation (FAF), a non-profit governmental organization (NGO) that collects and distributes food to charitable homes, volunteer welfare organisations, low-income families and soup kitchens, to launch the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative.

As part of the initiative, MSIG made a donation of RM50,000 directly to FAF, of which RM10,000 is channelled towards providing relief to victims of the floods that happened in December 2021 and January 2022. The company is also encouraging the public to donate to the charity in its name and has agreed to match those donations on a ringgit-to-ringgit basis, up to a cap of RM30,000. Once the RM30,000 public donation target is reached, MSIG will contribute an additional RM30,000 to FAF, bringing the total donation to RM110,000.

Commenting on the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative, MSIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua Seck Guan said, “It has been a tough year for many families due to the ongoing pandemic and the floods that have devastated many areas. Many people have lost their main sources of income or primary caregivers from Covid-19, and suffered losses and damages to their properties from the floods. Through the amazing work of FAF, we really want to help ease some of their burdens. We, as the insurer who ‘sees the heart in everything’, are sure that MSIG customers and the public will share this sentiment and contribute generously to FAF, taking advantage of our pledge to match this contribution on a ringgit-to-ringgit basis and therefore doubling the impact of their donations.”

“We are delighted to be working with FAF who does such worthy work. It only takes RM75 to help one family, so we are hoping that our initial contribution, combined with donations from the public and our pledge to match those donations, will raise a total of RM110,000 for FAF and this will go towards helping over 1,000 families in severe need,” said Mr. Chua.

Anyone interested in donating to FAF and taking advantage of MSIG’s matching contribution pledge can find instructions on the process on the following webpage: www.msig.com.my/about/news-media/msig-partners-with-food-aid-foundation-for-pledge-a-difference-initiative. Donors can participate in the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative up till 25 January 2022.

Food Aid Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Dalphine Ong said, “We are very happy to be working with MSIG Malaysia, to help vulnerable communities and families. We are grateful for the support of both MSIG, its customers and the public whose contribution will make a real difference in the lives of some underprivileged families who have been hit by setbacks of the pandemic and then the floods. We encourage, everyone, whether affiliated with MSIG or not, to visit our website and learn more about our work at www.foodaidfoundation.org.”

The ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative is just one of several initiatives that MSIG has supported during the past few years as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, its effort to support a number of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as various pandemic related relief initiatives focused on providing support to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and frontliners through the crisis.

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD), one of the top ten** general insurers in the world.

With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.

MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognized for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumer’s demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Dec 2020

**Fortune Global 500, 2019.

About Food Aid Foundation (FAF)

Food Aid Foundation (FAF) is the first non-profit organization in Malaysia that rescues perishable and non-perishable surplus food. Established in 2013, our mission is to reduce food wastage and alleviate hunger and malnourishment in Malaysia.

FAF collects and distributes the excess or surplus food from wholesale and supermarkets daily and distribute to underprivileged beneficiaries consisting of welfare and charitable homes, shelters, poor families, destitute, other NGOs, refugee communities and soup kitchens.

While making efforts in preventing edible food from going to waste [official statistics published by SWCorp Malaysia that edible food being sent to landfill stands at 3,000 tones daily], FAF also addresses the issues of malnourishment and lack of nutritious food among the poor, especially children and elderly from the B40 communities. To do these, FAF partners with community organizations including NGOs and B40 residential areas through the following initiatives:

Nutritious food for charities where nutritious food supplies are channelled to charity and people in need.

Savings for charities especially on food and grocery bills for charity organization and poor families so that their living expenses can be redirected to education, medical, rehabilitation, utilities, and other expenses.

CSR for corporate donors to engage with the local communities and increase positive social impact, i.e., hunger alleviation, access to nutritious meals.

Protecting the environment by ensuring good food to be donated than going to the landfill and reduce the negative impact of food waste on the environment.

