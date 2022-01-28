Advanced Colorectal And General Surgery Launches New Website To Provide Medical Advice And Treatments For Colorectal And General Surgery

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2022 – Advanced Colorectal and General Surgery has recently launched a new website, https://colorectalsurgery.com.sg/ to provide honest and transparent advice to the general public on how colorectal and other non-invasive surgeries are commonly performed for various medical conditions.

Having encountered many patients who seek advice on colorectal and general surgery matters, most of them were confused and did not know how to identify the common underlying symptoms and the available treatments.

With the new website, the general public will be well informed and equipped with the necessary medical knowledge on how to proceed with their medical condition before it is too late. The centre also firmly believes that with early detection of symptoms, there can be early intervention and preventative treatment through a wide range of minimally invasive surgery to achieve the best treatment outcomes.

The new website will focus on laparoscopic surgery, colonoscopy screening, cyst removals, endoscopy, hernia surgery and other common general surgeries. Besides the standard surgical treatments, there is a comprehensive list of common symptoms that people should watch for if they are unsure of their condition. The website also offers other helpful information, such as the basic costs of different surgeries and the applicable medical insurance.

About Advanced Colorectal and General Surgery

Advanced Colorectal and General Surgery is a Singapore based medical centre led by Dr QM Leong.

Dr QM Leong is a graduate of the University Of London and obtained his membership to the Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh in 2003. He also received his fellowship from the Royal College Of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 2008. His most notable achievement was receiving the prestigious MOH HMDP scholarship to train under Prof Kim Seon Hahn in Korea University for Laparoscopic and Robotic colorectal surgery in 2010.

Dr QM Leong has extensive background knowledge in colorectal and general surgery. And his medical philosophy is, “A good surgeon knows how to operate. A better surgeon knows when to operate. The best surgeon knows when not to operate.”

