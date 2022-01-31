New Vientiane Market Promotes Goods Produced in Laos

An entrepreneur in Vientiane Capital has launched a new wholesale and retail fresh market that promotes goods produced in Laos.

The new market is located near the southern bus station in Saphangmeuk Village, Xaythany District of Vientiane Capital, Lao Economic Daily reports.

Director of the Laos Wholesale-Retail market, Mr. Bounthieng Lattanavong, says the market has become a center for buyers and sellers by providing a platform for traders, particularly agricultural producers, to sell their products.

It will help farmers who produce agricultural goods domestically to reach buyers in Vientiane Capital.

He said that the market, which can accommodate over a thousand vendors, held a trial opening in December 2021.

Since then, over 80 percent of space has been fully booked, according to Mr. Bounthieng.

The Laos Wholesale-Retail Market covers a total area of about seven hectares, divided into three main zones, namely the wholesale market area, retail market area, and warehouse zone, according to Mr. Bounthieng.

“There are other facilities at the market such as a parking area that can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles and a hostel for merchants from other provinces with 20 rooms” Mr. Bounthieng added.

The Laos Wholesale-Retail Market was officially opened on Thursday, presided over by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Phet Phomphiphak.

