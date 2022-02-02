Two Rescued After Botched Illegal Mining Operation in Savannakhet

Two people have been rescued after falling into a sinkhole while illegally mining gold and malachite at Sepon in Savannakhet Province.

According to a report by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the incident occurred yesterday at a decommissioned mine in Sepon, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province.

Rescue workers from Lane Xang Minerals Limited were called to the scene and were able to provide assistance in extracting the two people.

The two would-be miners entered a decommissioned section of the Sepon Gold Mine in an attempt to illegally mine malachite.

Unfortunately, a landslide occurred at the tunnel’s opening, trapping them inside the mine.

Rescue workers used an excavator to clear earth and debris blocking the tunnel entrance to safely remove the two people.

Representatives of Lane Xane Minerals Limited have warned that unauthorized entry to any part of the project’s mines is against the law and is extremely dangerous.

Seven people were killed while illegally mining gold in Xieng Khouang Province in July last year after a sinkhole occurred at Soun Mountain in Laethong Village, Phou Kout District.

Authorities had warned residents in Phou Koud District to cease all unlicensed gold mining, however, residents say many people ignored the warnings.