Dump Truck Drivers Receive Training To Reduce Accidents

Authorities in Savannakhet Province have provided training for dump truck drivers who overfill trays with sand, causing traffic hazards.

Traffic authorities are holding training sessions to educate truck drivers on road safety in Savannakhet Province with the aim of reducing road accidents.

After completing the training, participants will have a better understanding of traffic regulations and how to avoid accidents, social media page Tholakhong reports.

Head of the Kaysone Phomvihane Road Safety Awareness Unit, Captain Niksan Khammaha, says the training is aimed at reducing the number of accidents caused by trucks, including spillage by dump trucks carrying sand or gravel.

Under the training, truck drivers have been able to practice driving, as well as loading sand and gravel, and learning how to ensure there is no spillage, according to Captain Niksan.

“Participants learned about traffic regulations, such as road rules, land transportation laws, and other rules and regulations,” Captain Niksan Khammaha added.

Collisions between trucks and other types of vehicles and pedestrians are common throughout the country as a result of reckless driving.

According to Savannakhet Rescue Service, a motorbike collision involving a 12-wheel vehicle was reported in Dongdamduan Village, Kaysone Phomvihane District, Savannakhet province last month, resulting in one death.