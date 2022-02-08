Laos Confirms 324 New Cases of Covid-19, Three Deaths

The downward trend continues with Laos has recording 324 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, as well as three deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,794 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 324 new cases confirmed.

There were 321 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Two people in Phongsaly Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 77 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Bokeo Province there were two cases today.

Champasack Province saw four cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 18 cases.

Khammouane Province saw ten cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 4,052 active cases of Covid-19, with 577 confirmed deaths, and 137,103 total cases.

Meanwhile, 224 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 65.27% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 57.04%.