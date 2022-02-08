U-MONEY Receives SME Innovation Excellence Award

Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd. has once again won the national award: The SME Innovation Excellence Award from the announcement of the ASEAN Business Excellence Award of Lao PDR 2021, which was organized by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The awards ceremony is held every year with a large number of local companies participating and U-MONEY recently received an award: The Top LNCCI Business Leader for the Year 2021 Covid 19 Response Awards.

Also in the year 2020 u-money has received international awards such as Silver Stevie in the topic Award for Innovation in Consumer Products & Services The Mobile Services-Finance Center in Lao PDR announced the award by Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2020. Also awarded by IT world Awards 2020 that organized by Network Product Guide in the partIT Products & Services for Finance, Banking, and Insurance.

With the results of research, innovation, creativity, with the aim of providing the best services to the society with the goal of booking mobile financial services in all regions across the country, to help people gain access to state-of-the-art digital finance

To improve the living standards of the people, for the value of service over the past 3 years, u-money has won up to 4 awards at the national and international levels. This is a precious reward, the pride of all staff.

With the current situation of the Covid 19, People need to adapt to a new way of life (New Normal) Of course, the use of technology in sisterhood is very important nowadays. For example, in the field of finance, the U-MONEY service is another service that is most suitable in this era. Because U-MONEY is an e-wallet service, you can transfer money – withdraw money in cash, Payment of telecommunication services, insurance, water supply, and credit leasing via the mobile system, Including links to leading banks, and in three years, U-MONEY has expanded its registration number to 1.6 million, expanded to more than 10,000 representative stores, expanded payment stores via QR code to more than 70,000 stores nationwide.

u-money will not stop product development taking into account the maximum benefit to the people, Serving people, and serving society, for example, people living in remote areas have easy access to financial-banking services to push people to know how to use and access digital financial transactions. This will strengthen the foundation for the development of a more prosperous community economy.