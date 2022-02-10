Global travel guidebook picks: Recommended Travel Destinations for 2022, Shikoku selected as one of the top 10 regions!

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Lonely Planet, the world’s most popular travel guidebook, has ranked Japan’s Shikoku sixth in the regional category of its “Best in Travel 2022” list of recommended travel destinations for 2022.

The island’s stunning Iya Valley, rugged Pacific coastline, mountain ranges and gorgeous free-flowing rivers all beckon to be explored with many nature activities such as hiking, kayaks, surfboards. Also, It is home to the 88 sacred sites of Shikoku, the most famous pilgrimage in Japan. Tokushima, Kochi, Matsuyama, and Takamatsu offer secluded temples, historic castles and gardens, delicious local cuisine, and modern delights. After the pandemic, please visit Shikoku to enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

【Tokushima Prefecture】

Oku-Iya Double Vine Bridge

Kazura Bridge is a bridge with an atmosphere of seclusion, surrounded by beautiful scenery. Nearby is “Yaen,” where you can cross the mountain stream while pulling a rope, making it one of the most popular tourist spots in the back shrine.

【Kagawa Prefecture】

Sanuki Manno Park

It is the only national park in Shikoku and is located on the banks of Manno Pond. The park is filled with seasonal flowers and is lit up in winter.

【Ehime Prefecture】

Mt. Ishizuchi Yoakashi-tōge

Mt. Ishizuchi is a sacred peak in Ehime Prefecture on the island of Shikoku. It is the tallest mountain in western Japan (1,982 m) and one of the 100 Famous Japanese Mountains. The view from here is one of the most beautiful on Mt. Ishizuchi trail.

【Kochi Prefecture】

Setogawa Gorge