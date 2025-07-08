“HKL Care Reward Club Program” Launches

A New Rewards Program Themed at “Sustainable Healthy Living” Providing a Wide Variety of Health Information, Games, Rewards and Latest Offers



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2025 – Hong Kong Life is committed to raising public awareness on healthy living and is now proud to announce the launch of the “HKL Care Reward Club Program” (“the Program”), a rewards program centered around the concept of sustainable healthy living. The Program provides users with a variety of health information, games, rewards and the latest promotion offers, encouraging the public to enhance their physical and mental well-being while establishing sustainable healthy habits. Participants can also earn HKL Care Points to redeem diverse rewards, stepping to healthy living with more fun.

Registration for the “HKL Care Reward Club Program” is completely free. The public can access the Program’s webpage ( https://shorturl.at/pGzgG ) and scan the designated QR code of the Program for free registration in Hong Kong Life’s official WhatsApp account. Upon successful registration, users can participate in periodic mini-missions to earn HKL Care Points, which can be directly redeemed for rewards within WhatsApp, including e-Coupons of merchants and health-related benefits.

Sign Up Now for the “HKL Care Reward Club Program” and May Enjoy Multiple Rewards:

Welcome Reward: First-time registrants will receive a welcome reward of 2,000 HKL Care Points

First-time registrants will receive a welcome reward of Limited Reward: Complete a simple survey on or before 31 July 2025 to receive an additional 200 HKL Care Points

Complete a simple survey on or before 31 July 2025 to receive an “Care Reward Birth Celebration Bonus”: To mark the launch of the Program, the first 3,800 users who successfully register, will receive a HK$10 7-Eleven e-cash voucher. E-cash vouchers are available while stocks last.

“HKL Care Reward Club” Program:

Complete mini missions anytime anywhere to earn the Points

Participate in mini missions via WhatsApp on mobile and earn points with ease

Accumulate the Points for Rewards

Redeem the choice of rewards with HKL Care Points

Exclusive Rewards and Updates

Receive fabulous rewards and real-time updates on mobile device

Birthday Treats

Enjoy a bonus of HKL Care Points during the birthday month as a thoughtful gift for the special day.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, “In recent years, people have become more health conscious. Maintaining sustainable healthy living not only requires self-discipline but also mutual encouragement among peers. As a life partner, Hong Kong Life has always committed to raising public awareness of healthy living, launching various promotional campaigns and sponsored activities, to highlight the importance of physical and mental health. The design of the ‘HKL Care Reward Club Rewards Program’ aims to make health information accessible while allowing users to accumulate points through interactive mini-missions and the point-based system, adding fun to their health journey and moving towards sustainable living. We will continue to introduce more engaging missions and exciting rewards soon.”

Sign up now to start earning the Points and receive the latest offers!

“HKL Care Reward Club Program” is subject to the terms and condition. Please refer to https://www.hklife.com.hk/tc/promotions/hkl-care-reward-club/index.html for details.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (“Hong Kong Life”) was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.