Tontec Accelerates Manufacturing Transformation through RISE with SAP

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Tontec International, a global leader in the design and production of plastic injection molds and moldings, is accelerating its manufacturing transformation by adopting RISE with SAP, a Business-Transformation-as-a-Service offering.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tontec has an expanding global presence, serving market-leading enterprises in the aerospace, automotive, industrial appliances and equipment, office appliances and medical devices industries. As an integral part of its transformation, Tontec will update its current SAP S/4HANA, SAP’s next generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, to SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition. This transformation will enable Tontec to manage business processes, including financial reporting and disaster recovery; and respond to evolving business conditions with speed and agility. Tontec will also deploy SAP Integration Suite to interconnect its multiple operational and manufacturing systems to power and streamline innovation.

As a high-tech manufacturing leader with 11 production plants worldwide, Tontec is embracing automation and deploying networking solutions to enable increased product customization, higher quality and shorter delivery time. In Asia, Tontec has already connected the manufacturing execution and quality management systems in its seven manufacturing sites with SAP S/4HANA to facilitate production planning and cost reporting. RISE with SAP‘s bundled services will enable Tontec to expand its digital landscapes globally to create one integrated and harmonized platform and drive Tontec’s development as a future-proof digital-first manufacturing enterprise.

“Tontec is forging ahead on our journey to Industry 4.0. RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud empower us to move even more quickly to create an optimized, highly digitalized system that unlocks innovation and efficiency around the world,” said Nelson Lam, President, Tontec. “This is true business transformation, encompassing both solutions and services in a single package that we can scale globally with SAP as our trusted partner every step of the way.”

Rajni Sharma, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, “Innovative companies such as Tontec are at the forefront of digital transformation. They have the vision and drive to reimagine their operations and expand the scope and depth of business through cloud-based intelligent technologies. RISE with SAP, powered by SAP S/4HANA at the core, is well-positioned to support them, managing all key cloud solutions, services and infrastructure across all geographies under one roof. We look forward to supporting more enterprises to accelerate innovation, agility and responsiveness towards smart manufacturing.”

