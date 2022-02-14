LXML Sepon Supports Casting and Consecration of Ongteu Buddha Statue in Savannakhet Province

Lane Xang Minerals Limited (LXML) Sepon Mine has sponsored a series of religious ceremonies for the consecration of the Ongteu Outamasok Buddha Statue in Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, where the Sepon Mine is located.

LXML’s Community Trust Fund supported the casting in Vientiane Capital of the impressive Ongteu Outamasok Buddha (3m wide, 4.20m high) and five other statues (Pakhou Khihom) with a total community development investment of approximately 1,125,000,000 LAK (USD 103,000).

The statues were transported to Savannakhet Province safely last week by truck to be consecrated with an appropriate ceremony in accordance with Lao traditional customs.

Individuals contributed 270,000,000 LAK (USD 25,000) in the casting of six other statues (Pakhou Khihom), including LXML Managing Director, Mr. Saman Aneka, Khounxay Development President, Mr. Khenkham Silasa, Former LNCCI President, Mr. Sisavath Thiravong, and the LNCCI, represented by LNCCI Executive Vice President Mr. Daovone Phachanthavong, VDC President Mr. Bounlong Xaikosy, and Vethasine Construction Complete Sole Co, Ltd President Mr. Vethasin Sonephet.

Vilabouly District hosted a five-day religious ceremony from 1 to 5 February 2022, including an overnight consecration ritual (Sompote Pha) and an alms-giving ceremony to 109 monks. Thousands of people from local communities and other districts attended these events.

Lao Government officials including Ms. Souansavanh Viyaket, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Santhiphab Phomevihane, Governor of Savannakhet Province, heads of provincial and district offices, community leaders, and others participated in auspicious events conducted on 3 February.

“We are very proud of our contribution to the casting and consecration of Pha Ongteu,” said Mr. Saman Aneka, LXML Managing Director.

“This donation represents LXML’s longstanding respect for Lao culture and traditions and the company’s commitment to promoting local community development.”

LXML has routinely donated copper and funds to establish important statues and cultural monuments in Laos over several decades, including other significant Buddha statues in a number of provinces and local villages around Sepon Mine, in addition to the Lao national crest installed at the National Assembly and Presidential Palace in Vientiane.

The company also donated copper from Sepon mine for the establishment of the iconic monument of the important national hero, Chao Anouvong, at Chan Anouvong Park in Vientiane Capital.