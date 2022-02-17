No Covid Deaths in Laos, 323 New Cases Recorded

Laos has recorded no new Covid deaths for the first time in almost three weeks, as cases continue a downward trend.



The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,003 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 323 new cases confirmed.

There were 314 cases of community spread and nine imported cases across the country.

No New Deaths

Laos has recorded no new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since 29 January, with the total number of deaths now standing at 602.



Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 58 cases.

In Houaphan Province saw 61 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw nine cases.

In Bokeo Province there were two cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 37 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were nine cases.

In Champasack Province saw five cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,123 active cases of Covid-19, with 602 confirmed deaths, and 140,353 total cases.

Meanwhile, 312 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 65.83% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 58.00%.