Laos Confirms 218 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 218 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,925 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 218 new cases confirmed.

There were 204 cases of community spread and 14 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Vientiane Capital due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 24 cases.

In Xayaboury Province saw 78 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw one case.

In Savannakhet Province, there were ten cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were three cases.

In Champasack Province saw four cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 2,873 active cases of Covid-19, with 612 confirmed deaths, and 141,301 total cases.

Meanwhile, 38 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 65.94% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 58.20%.