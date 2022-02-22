AIA Launches AIA One Billion to Engage a Billion People to Live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives By 2030

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 February 2022 – AIA Group Limited (“AIA” or the “Company”; stock code: 1299) today announced the launch of AIA One Billion, a bold ambition to engage a billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. As the largest pan-Asian life and health insurer, AIA is starting a movement to improve the health and wellness of individuals and help create a more sustainable future in Asia.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “For more than a century, AIA has strived to make a significant, positive impact for our customers and communities. Launching AIA One Billion extends our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives far beyond our immediate customer base. AIA One Billion underscores AIA’s commitment to engage, educate and inspire communities across Asia to improve physical, mental and environmental wellness while championing financial inclusion.

The pandemic has increased people’s awareness of the importance of health and wellness. Yet populations in Asia are seeing an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, accounting for more than 70 per cent of all deaths1. The World Health Organisation has warned that climate change will increase morbidity and mortality, especially in Asia2. It is critically important for AIA to play a positive role and be at the forefront of helping our communities address these issues.”

Melita Teo, AIA Singapore Chief Customer and Digital Officer, said, “As we double down on our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts as an organisation, the AIA One Billion ambition will build on our increased momentum to develop actionable plans across our ESG strategic pillars. We hope to invigorate the drive to keep minds, bodies and environments healthy nationwide, so we can shape a healthier future for Singapore with longer term and more sustainable outcomes.”

Through partnerships, events, community programmes and campaigns, AIA One Billion will encompass all our interactions across our communities to engage and encourage everyone from all walks of life to lead healthier lifestyles and help secure a healthier planet. As a first step to kick-start AIA One Billion, a regional social media campaign has been launched to invite people to ‘Join the Journey’. AIA ambassadors across the region will also support the initiative and rally communities to take action and drive broad positive behavioural change.

AIA has the ambition to become a global leader in ESG. AIA One Billion builds on our long-term strategy to make a difference to the sustainable development of our communities, and setting clear goals in line with our ambition to be a global leader in ESG. As part of its ESG reporting, AIA will track, measure, and report on progress towards the goal to engage one billion people by 2030 to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Find out more about AIA One Billion corporate website: AIA Group and AIA Singapore.

Visit AIA Singapore’s social media channels to find out more and ‘Join the Journey’:

Facebook: @Singapore.AIA

Instagram: @AIASingapore

LinkedIn: @AIA Singapore

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).

Notes:

1. Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

2. Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.

#AIA