Thailand Drops Second RT-PCR Test Requirement for Tourists

Thailand has officially dropped its requirement for a second RT-PCR test among tourists and returning expatriates.

Under previous regulations, arrivals in Thailand were required to undertake an RT-PCR test upon arrival, with a second test required on the fifth day of their stay.

According to sources within the travel industry, the Thai government is to abolish the second test requirement starting March.

🔴 Good news for tourists and returning expats. Starting in March, the requirement for the 2nd RT-PCR test on Day 5 will be dropped and replaced with a self-ATK test. In addition, the insurance will be reduced to $20,000. I will tweet more details on this soon #Thailand pic.twitter.com/gWHBPrwJCu — Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) February 23, 2022

Instead, this will be replaced with a self-administered rapid antigen test.

The news comes after major airline AirAsia claimed that many tourists have been discouraged from traveling to Thailand because of difficult travel procedures, according to the Thaiger.

At the same time, tour operators in the country urged the government in an open letter to consider fully reopening to foreign visitors from March.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked the Department of Disease control to consider getting rid of the second RT-PCR test requirement for international arrivals last week.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday that the ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would propose a relaxation of entry requirements by replacing the second RT-PCR test with an antigen test kit.