It’s Starting! LOCA Is Ready To Install Electric Car Fast Chargers All Over The Country!!!

It’s starting! Loca is ready to install electric car fast chargers (fully charged within 20 minutes) all over the country!!!

Are you someone who is interested in changing to electric cars instead of paying for high fuel prices? Why hesitate?

On 1 March 2022, Loca Laos, the largest online taxi company in Laos, announced the DC Fast Charge network development across the country.

The electric car fast charger that Loca will install, will be able to fully charge a battery within 20-30 minutes. Loca aims to complete the installation of fast chargers by the end of 2022. The electric car drivers will be able to drive from Vientiane to Pakse without any charging worries.

In the past, Loca partnered with BYD to test the use of electric cars in taxi services and has been successful in saving money for the taxi drivers.