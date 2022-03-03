Laos Confirms 246 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 246 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.587 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 246 new cases confirmed.

There were 235 cases of community spread and 11 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 87 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw nine cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were fifteen cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were four cases.

In Bokeo Province saw two cases.

Khammouane Province saw six cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,764 active cases of Covid-19, with 626 confirmed deaths, and 143,486total cases.

Meanwhile, 17 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 68.17% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.14%.