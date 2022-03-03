Moung Khoun Island Reconstruction in Luang Prabang 90% Complete

A project is underway to rebuild the sacred Moung Khoun Island in Chomphet District, Luang Prabang, following its disappearance after the construction of the Xayaboury Dam.

Chairman of the Provincial Front for National Development and head of the construction project, Mr. Soukan Bounyong, observed progress early this week.

The newly constructed island, located in the middle of the Mekong River, will be 330 meters long and 50 meters wide.

Prior to the advent of the Xayaboury hydroelectric dam, the island had been an important cultural and religious site for local people.

The island was traditionally used as a place to build sand stupas and launch bamboo rockets during new year festivities.

However, the Xayaboury Dam affected water levels in the river, causing the island to be submerged.

Now, the island is being rebuilt in a construction project that commenced last year by CH Karnchang (Thailand), and is 90% complete, Lao Post reports.

The island reconstruction project is running ahead of schedule and is expected to be handed over in March.

Mr. Soukan urged Luang Prabang and Chomphet administrators to improve scenery along the Mekong River in an orderly manner and prepare to plan for the island to stay beautiful and sustainable.