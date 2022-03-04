Epicor Acquires Grow Inc., Expanding Business Intelligence Capabilities to Help Customers Get the Most Insights from their Data

No-code, cloud-based analytics lets any user make better, faster decisions with easy-to-build, easy-to-use visualizations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 March 2022 – Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired Grow Inc., a no-code, full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers any user – from the boardroom to the plant floor, warehouse, or store – to make data-driven decisions with easy-to-build, easy-to-use dashboards and interactive visualizations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition complements and strengthens the Epicor portfolio of analytics capabilities, giving hardworking businesses that make, move, and sell a powerful set of resources to generate actionable insights from their data.

“In today’s world, businesses need a streamlined way to cut through the clutter, connect data sources, and glean intelligence from across their enterprise, no matter where the information resides,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “The Grow acquisition gives Epicor users a simple, easy-to-use platform to build the right models to tap into that intelligence, helping them make great decisions in real-time to accelerate growth.”

By combining data integrations, data warehousing, and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, Grow helps organizations connect and explore their data. With more than 150 pre-built data connectors across some of the most commonly used platforms, databases, and CRMs, the BI platform imports data seamlessly via APIs that continually update and refresh data, so metrics are current and reliable when users need to make critical business decisions.

“Grow helps users put their data to work, moving beyond simply knowing what is happening to understanding why,” said Grow CEO Rob Nelson. “We are thrilled to be joining Epicor, extending our mission to make it simple for companies to connect their data, explore it, and surface actionable insights.”

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer’s ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

#Epicor

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.