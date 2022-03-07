Laos Confirms 165 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 165 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1.521 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 165 new cases confirmed.

There were 138 cases of community spread and 27 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 60 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were twenty two cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were three cases.

In Bokeo Province saw five cases.

Khammouane Province saw one case today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,731 active cases of Covid-19, with 631 confirmed deaths, and 144,320 total cases.

Meanwhile, 99 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 69.43% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.42%.