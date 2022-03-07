President of Laos Urges Strengthening of Local Military Units

President of Laos and Party Secretary-General, Thongloun Sisoulith, has urged authorities to strengthen local military units to better maintain national defense and security.

KPL news reports that President Thongloun stressed the importance of national defense and security forces when addressing the fifth nationwide meeting of local army units last week.

President Thongloun is the Chairman of the Central Committee for National Defence and Security.

During the meeting, Mr. Thongloun provided guidance to local authorities regarding the capacity building among local army units in regard to maintaining security.

“Military personnel at the local level must be trained in revolutionary morals and instilled with patriotic spirit, in parallel with the development of local armed forces,” he was quoted as saying by Vientiane Times.

He highlighted the importance of the three-builds directive – which seeks to build provinces as strategic units, build districts as comprehensively strong units, and build villages as development units – saying this directive relates directly to the development of national defense and security forces at the grassroots level.

Mr. Thongloun praised local, grassroots-level army units, saying they had contributed significantly to national development by maintaining peace and security, assisting in socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

This had helped ensure the country’s independence and sovereignty, as well as maintaining political stability and social order.

During the meeting, President Thongloun told military personnel to continue improving discipline, improving military tactics and strategy and making use of new technology to build the capacity of the armed forces.

He said that grassroots forces must understand and work alongside local communities to help strengthen them and develop the nation.